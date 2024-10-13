The Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to reach their fourth World Series in the past eight years, open their 2024 National League Championship Series against the New York Mets in Game 1 on Sunday. Los Angeles advanced by knocking out the division-rival San Diego Padres in five games in the NLDS, while New York defeated NL East winner Philadelphia 3-1 in its series. The Mets (89-73), who placed third in the NL East, last reached the World Series in 2015, losing in five games to the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers (98-64), first in the NL West, won the 2020 World Series in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kodai Senga (0-0, 4.50 ERA in postseason) is the probably pitcher for New York, while Jack Flaherty (0-1, 6.75 ERA) is the scheduled starter for Los Angeles.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -163 favorite on the money line (risk $163 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Mets vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Mets:

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Los Angeles -163, New York +137

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+134)

NYM: The Mets have won 70 of their last 110 games (returning +24.30 units on ML)

LAD: The Dodgers have hit the game total Over in 53 of their last 85 games (+23.40 units)

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles is led by superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. Although he had hits in just three of the five games against San Diego, he was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in a 7-5 Game 1 win. In 159 games during the regular season, Ohtani hit .310 with 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 homers, 130 RBI and 59 stolen bases and is the expected National League MVP. In five games against New York this season, Ohtani batted .316 with one double, two homers and six RBI.

Also leading the potent Los Angeles offense is shortstop Mookie Betts. He homered twice in the NLDS against the Padres, and was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI in an 8-0 win in the pivotal Game 4 to send the series back to Los Angeles, where they wrapped it up on Friday night. In 116 games this season, Betts batted .289 with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 homers and 75 RBI with 75 runs scored. In six games against the Mets this season, he hit .261 with one double and two RBI, but drew five walks and stole two bases. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Shortstop Francisco Lindor has come up big in the 2024 MLB playoffs when New York needed him most. In the Wild Card decisive Game 3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, he was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He hit .278 against the Phillies in the NLDS, going 2-for-5 with a double and home run with four RBI in a 4-1 close-out win in Game 4. In 152 regular-season games, he batted .273 with 39 doubles, one triple, 33 homers and 91 RBI. In six games against the Dodgers, he feasted on their pitching, batting .320 with a double, two homers and six RBI.

First baseman Pete Alonso has been nothing but clutch this postseason. He brought the Mets back in the ninth inning with a three-run home run to power them to the decisive Game 3 Wild Card win over Milwaukee, and batted .308 against Philadelphia in the NLDS, adding two more home runs. In 162 regular-season games, Alonso hit .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 88 RBI with 91 runs scored. In 33 career games against the Dodgers, he is batting .238 with four doubles, one triple, seven homers and 18 RBI. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.8 combined runs.



