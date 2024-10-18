The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets square off in Game 5 of the 2024 NLCS on Friday. The Dodgers have gone into Citi Field and handled business thus far. On Thursday, Los Angeles defeated New York 10-2 to gain a 3-1 series lead. The Dodgers are now one win away from punching their ticket to the World Series. Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) is the probable starter for the Dodgers. David Peterson (10-3, 2.90 ERA) will be on the mound for New York.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 5:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -141 favorite on the money line (risk $141 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Mets vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 NLCS and ALCS on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns on their sports betting apps.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Mets and just locked in its betting picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and MLB betting lines for Mets vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Dodgers -141, Mets +119

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+125)

NYM: The offense for New York is No. 7 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game

LAD: The Dodgers have been favorites in 150 games this season and won 96 (64%) of those contests

Dodgers vs. Mets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Dodgers vs. Mets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles' offense has been on fire this NLCS against the Mets. The Dodgers have scored eight-plus runs in three of their last four games. Shortstop Mookie Betts has elevated his play over the past couple of games. Betts is an outstanding hitter due to his bat speed and power. In the 2024 MLB playoffs, he's hitting .278 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 total hits. Last night, Betts went 4-of-6 with a homer and four runs driven in.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is another power hitter and run creator in the lineup. Ohtani uses his electric swing to generate power and push the ball out of the park. The 30-year-old has belted three home runs, nine RBI and eight hits this postseason. In Game 4, Ohtani was 1-of-3 with a solo homer. He's now hit a home run in two straight games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets are going to need everyone to step up in this pivotal contest. First baseman Pete Alonso has struggled this series, but is still one of the best hitters on the team. His home run power makes him a contest threat. During the regular season, Alonso hit 34 home runs and 88 RBI. Over the course of the postseason, he has three homers and six RBI.

Third baseman Mark Vientos has been the most consistent hitter for New York. Vientos is able to spray the ball everywhere on the field. During the playoffs, the 24-year-old currently leads the team in batting average (.370), home runs (4), RBI (12) and hits (17). In his last outing, Vientos went 2-of-5 with a solo home run. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mets vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting nine combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Dodgers vs. Mets, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.