Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates as New York tries to even NLCS in Game 2 vs. Los Angeles' bullpen game

Major League Baseball's postseason will continue on Monday with a pair of League Championship Series games. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to build a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against the New York Mets. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will kick off their set against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Dodgers are coming off a 9-0 victory in the series opener. Los Angeles won't have an official starter, but manager Dave Roberts said before the game that Landon Knack will serve in a bulk capacity ahead of the travel day to New York. Whoever the Dodgers use in the first inning, the Mets will counter with veteran lefty Sean Manaea. Manaea has been fantastic since altering his arm slot and mechanics late in the year to more closely resemble Chris Sale.

How important is Game 2? Of course, you don't need to know the empirical data to realize that a 2-0 lead is a hefty advantage, but just for posterity's sake: MLB teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have then won the series 83.5% of the time, according to WhoWins.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis below throughout Game 2.