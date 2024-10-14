As things get underway in Los Angeles, a reminder: Dodgers pitchers are currently working on a 33-inning scoreless streak, tied for the postseason MLB record.
Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates as New York tries to even NLCS in Game 2 vs. Los Angeles' bullpen game
The Mets will be looking to score the first run off a Dodgers pitcher in 33 innings
Major League Baseball's postseason will continue on Monday with a pair of League Championship Series games. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to build a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against the New York Mets. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will kick off their set against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Dodgers are coming off a 9-0 victory in the series opener. Los Angeles won't have an official starter, but manager Dave Roberts said before the game that Landon Knack will serve in a bulk capacity ahead of the travel day to New York. Whoever the Dodgers use in the first inning, the Mets will counter with veteran lefty Sean Manaea. Manaea has been fantastic since altering his arm slot and mechanics late in the year to more closely resemble Chris Sale.
How important is Game 2? Of course, you don't need to know the empirical data to realize that a 2-0 lead is a hefty advantage, but just for posterity's sake: MLB teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have then won the series 83.5% of the time, according to WhoWins.
CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis below throughout Game 2.
Between Nimmo's plantar fasciitis, Francisco Lindor's back, Freddie Freeman's ankle and who knows what else, the Mets and Dodgers are both running on fumes. But someone has to win this thing.
Brandon Nimmo revealed he's battling plantar fasciitis
The Mets infielder said he was diagnosed in May, but that it got worse during the NLDS against the Phillies. Despite that, he's still in the lineup.
Dodgers lineup
Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Teoscar Hernández LF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Will Smith C
Tommy Edman SS
Max Muncy 3B
Enrique Hernández 2B
Andy Pages CF
Ryan Brasier P
Mets lineup
Francisco Lindor SS
Mark Vientos 3B
Brandon Nimmo LF
Pete Alonso 1B
Starling Marte RF
Jesse Winker DH
Jose Iglesias 2B
Tyrone Taylor CF
Francisco Alvarez C
Sean Manaea P
