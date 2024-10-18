Mets vs. Dodgers score: Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani shine in Game 4, put L.A. one win away from World Series

The Dodgers have outscored the Mets 27-2 in three blowout wins in the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from the World Series. The Dodgers defeated the New York Mets, 10-2, in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thusrsday. This gives the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. All three Dodgers wins in the series have been blowouts, and they have outscored the Mets, 27-2, in their three wins. The Dodgers will try to win their first pennant since 2020 on Friday afternoon at Citi Field.

Let's get into takeaways from Game 4.

Ohtani, Betts power up

The superstars on the Dodgers' side stepped up on this one. Shohei Ohtani hit a home run to lead off the game.

Remember, he homered in his last at-bat in Game 3, so this made two in a row. It's also notable because he hit this one, obviously, with no runners on base. Prior to Game 4, Ohtani was 0 for 19 with the bases empty and 7 for 9 with runners on base. It was never anything more than a funny oddity anyway, but it is notable that this was a solo shot.

Ohtani wouldn't do any more damage at the plate in this one, though he kept crossing it. He would walk his next three times at the plate and score each time. This was only the 29th time in postseason history a player scored four runs. The record is five (Hideki Matsui and A-Rod both scored five times in Game 3 of the 2004 ALCS while Jason Varitek scored five times in Game 4 of the 1999 ALDS). The only other Dodgers player with four runs in a playoff game was Steve Garvey, who did it in Game 4 of the 1974 NLCS (all numbers via Stathead). 

Ohtani wasn't alone in stuffing the box score. Mookie Betts went 4 for 5 with a double, home run, two runs and four RBI. His big swing was a two-run shot in the top of the sixth. 

That increased the Dodgers' lead to 7-2, which felt close to insurmountable at the time. 

Combined, the 1-2 hitters in the Dodgers' lineup scored seven runs, drove in five and reached base eight times. Whenever you see the lineup with Ohtani and Betts penciled in at 1-2, it's a distinct possibility they'll do enough on their own to win a game. That was the case in Game 4. 

Muncy makes history

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy reached base 12 consecutive times during this NLCS before striking out in the eighth inning. Muncy had a hit and three walks in Game 4 and tied Reggie Jackson (1977-78) for the longest playoff on-base streak. If we limited the parameters to a single postseason, Muncy has the record all to himself. Full story here.

Yamamoto was sharp

Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues to work back into form after the shoulder injury that cost him a large chunk of the season. He returned on Sept. 10 and threw 59 pitches. He's been inconsistent since. In this game, Yamamoto gave up two runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings, but, most importantly, he struck out eight batters. He threw 73 pitches. 

He definitely isn't "back," as he had a 2.34 ERA in his last 13 starts before being placed on the injured list in the middle of June, but he continues to show signs of getting closer. The missed bats in Game 4 are part of that equation. 

Quintana was not

The Dodgers got Mets starter Jose Quintana for five runs on five hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. That's a pretty ugly line and with Quintana being the Mets' Game 4 starter, some might assume maybe it wasn't all too shocking. 

Quintana had been dominant for a while, though. He closed the regular season with a 0.74 ERA in his last six starts. In his first two playoff starts this year, he had gone 11 innings with only one unearned run and six hits allowed while striking out 11 against three walks. 

It's a nice illustration of how high-powered the Dodgers' offense can be. 

Speaking of, the Dodgers are a walking machine. They have walked at least seven times in all four games this LCS, which is a postseason record. They've drawn 31 walks in the series, which sets a record for a four-game playoff span. It was previously 30 by the 1995 Yankees and 1974 Dodgers (via Sarah Langs). 

Mets miss opportunities again

Much like in Game 3, the Mets had their chances to break the game open or get back into it. The biggest chance in this game came in the bottom of the sixth. They had the bases loaded and no out and managed to score zero runs. 

They went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base. In Game 3, they left eight runners on. 

What's next?

Game 5 comes Friday at 5:08 p.m. ET at Citi Field. The Mets are at home and facing elimination now with that 3-1 series deficit. Teams trailing 3-1 in best-of-seven MLB playoff series have come back to win just 14 times in history with the team leading 3-1 taking the series 79 times. That's an 84.9% clip for the team in the lead. The last team to dig out of a 3-1 hole? That would be the 2020 Dodgers, who won three straight games to oust the Braves in the 2020 NLCS.

The Dodgers are starting Jack Flaherty while the Mets are going with lefty David Peterson.

Dodgers 10, Mets 2: LA is one win away from the World Series

The Dodgers have outscored the Mets 30-9 through four NLCS games. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts went a combined 5 for 9 with a double, two homers, three walks, and 5 RBI. LA's stars are playing like stars.

The Mets used four pitchers in Game 4 and all four allowed runs. Starter Jose Quintana was charged with five runs in only 3 1/3 innings. Nine of the 19 batters he faced reached base. Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings on the other side. The Dodgers' bullpen stood tall and fired 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Historically, teams with a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 85% of the time. The Mets will now try to become the first team to come back from down 3-1 since the Dodgers over the Braves in the 2020 NLCS.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 3:48 AM
The Dodgers are three outs away

It's 10-2 going to the ninth. Barring a miracle, Kodai Senga and/or David Peterson will take the ball with New York's season on the line in Game 5 on Friday.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 3:34 AM
The Mets won Game 2, 7-3. Other than that one, they've been outscored 27-2 in the series. 

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 3:27 AM
Will Smith with a single. It's 10-2 Dodgers.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 3:19 AM
Muncy's streak is over as 12 consecutive times on base. Danny Young struck him out.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 3:18 AM
Dodgers bust it open further

Tommy Edman doubles in two. It's 9-2 in the eighth. They've scored at least eight runs in three of the four NLCS games. For all the complaints about Jeff McNeil and Jesse Winker not being in the starting lineup, the pitching simply is not giving the Mets a chance.

The Mets have drawn 30 -- 30! -- walks in the series.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 3:16 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 11:16 pm EDT
 
Four hits for Mookie. Only a single though. He remains a triple shy of the cycle.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 3:11 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 11:11 pm EDT
 
To the eighth

Dodgers still up 7-2. The Mets have had traffic these last few innings, but they can't get The Big Hit.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 3:07 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 11:07 pm EDT
 
Onto the eighth! It remains 7-2 Dodgers.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 3:07 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 11:07 pm EDT
 
Hey, good Three Finger Brown mention on the broadcast. Famous Cubs dead-ball era pitcher. Hall of Famer.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 3:05 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 11:05 pm EDT
 
Bottom of the seventh

Blake Treinen is still in for the Dodgers after getting the last out in the sixth. It'll be interesting to see what relievers Roberts uses here, knowing that a few pitched in Game 3 and there's a possibly-clinching game tomorrow.

And Francisco Lindor leads off with a single.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 3:00 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Dodgers threatening again

After the Muncy single, Andy Pages got hit by a pitch. He's OK enough to stay in the game. Two on, one out.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 2:51 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
 
Muncy on base again

This time with a single. Make it a postseason record 12 straight times reaching base for Max Muncy, tying 1977-78 Reggie Jackson. Muncy has the record for a single postseason.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:46 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:46 pm EDT
 
Mets blow a golden opportunity

And they don't score. Winker hits a line drive to Betts on the warning track in right. They left the bases loaded. It's 7-2 Dodgers heading to the seventh.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:43 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil flies out to center, not deep enough to score the hobbled Nimmo from third. Blake Treinen is in to face pinch-hitter Jesse Winker. The Mets have loaded the bases with no outs and are on the verge of not scoring.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:42 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:42 pm EDT
 
Phillips fans Iglesias for the first out. The Iglesias magic seems to have worn off these last two weeks or so.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:35 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:35 pm EDT
 
And now J.D. Martinez walks. The bases are full of Mets.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:32 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte open the sixth inning with back-to-back singles. If the Mets are going to come back in this game -- and they've made plenty of comebacks this postseason -- it starts in this inning. Gotta put a few points on the board here.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:30 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:30 pm EDT
 
Mookie goes deep

It's 7-2 Dodgers. Betts is a triple shy of the cycle and he'll get at least one more at-bat. Here's his two-run homer against Phil Maton to add insurance:

Right now, this series boils down to the Dodgers stars (Betts, Ohtani) playing like stars and the Mets stars (Lindor, Alonso) not. Also, the middle of New York's bullpen is getting exposed. Maton has a nice run to start his time in New York, but he's been a liability the last few weeks. The Dodgers are rolling now.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:20 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
 
I might start celebrating a "day" each month in honor of my favorite players.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 2:18 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:18 pm EDT
 
Ohtani walks to start the sixth. He's been on base all four times tonight. The FOX broadcast just said they celebrate Ohtani Day on the 17th of the month every month in Japan.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:14 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:14 pm EDT
 
Phillips escapes the inning. It's 5-2 Dodgers through five.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:09 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:09 pm EDT
 
Yamamoto done after 4 1/3 innings

He struck out Francisco Lindor, but Dave Robert is going to Evan Phillips to face Mark Vientos, who hit a home run earlier. Those late runs last night allowed Roberts to steer clear of some of his high-leverage arms, so everyone is rested and ready to go in the bullpen tonight. It's still 5-2 Dodgers with one out in the fifth. Alvarez is at first base.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:04 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:04 pm EDT
 
Ouch. Yamamoto drills Alvarez in the quad with a fastball to open the fifth. That'll leave a bruise. And he's still got a lot of squatting to do behind the plate. Evan Phillips is up in the bullpen.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 2:01 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 10:01 pm EDT
 
The record is 12 straight plate appearances reaching base by Reggie Jackson spanning the 1977-78 postseasons.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 1:57 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Should clarify that Muncy's record is the record for a single postseason, not spread across multiple postseasons.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 1:54 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 9:54 pm EDT
 
Muncy on again

That's a postseason record 11 consecutive times on base for Max Muncy. He drew a walk. Another walk, I should say. That's three in the game. He has a .472 OBP in the postseason.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 1:53 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 9:53 pm EDT
 
61 pitches and only 22 fastballs for Yamamoto tonight. Lots of sliders, splitters, and curveballs. This is baseball now. Pitchers throw harder than ever, but also throw fewer fastballs because their secondary stuff is just so nasty.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 1:45 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 9:45 pm EDT
 
Betts doubles in two

It's 5-2 Dodgers. Jose Quintana stayed in to face Shohei Ohtani a third time and walked him. Ohtani scored from first on Mookie's double into the left field corner.

Brandon Nimmo is playing through plantar fasciitis -- it was obvious when he beat out the double play in the previous inning -- and it hurt the Mets there. He was slow to get the ball on the double, slow enough to allow Ohtani to score.

Ohtani has scored three runs in the game, including one on his leadoff homer.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 1:37 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 9:37 pm EDT
 
Onto the fourth!

It's been a grueling night so far and there are at least six innings to go. 

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 17, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
