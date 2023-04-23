The San Francisco Giants (7-13) and the New York Mets (14-8) wrap up their four-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. New York won the first two games of the series before picking up a 7-4 loss on Saturday. Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.00 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while Ross Stripling (0-1, 7.30 ERA) is on the hill for San Francisco.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Mets are listed at -115 on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Giants vs. Mets picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Mets vs. Giants and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Giants vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Giants money line: San Francisco -105, New York -115

Mets vs. Giants run-line: San Francisco +1.5 (-160)

Mets vs. Giants over/under: 9 runs

NYM: The Mets are 7-1 in their last eight games vs. a right-handed starter

SF: The Giants are 9-3 in their last 12 Sunday games

Mets vs. Giants picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Mets



First baseman Pete Alonso brings home run power every time he steps into the batter's box. Alonso has shown the ability to consistently hammer balls into any gap with ease and create extra base hits. The 28-year-old is tied for first in the MLB in home runs (10) and is third in RBI (23). On April 21, he went 2-of-5 with a home run and four RBI.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is a smooth contact hitter with excellent bat speed. McNeil has great awareness and is able to consistently get on base. The 31-year-old is batting .286 with one home run and eight RBI. He's tallied a hit in three straight games. On April 20, he went 3-of-3 with a solo homer and two runs driven in.

Why you should back the Giants

Center fielder Mike Yastrzemski provides this unit with a patient and natural hitter. Yastrzemski owns a solid, line-drive swing that sprays the ball all over the field. Additionally, the 32-year-old has an accurate throwing arm from the outfield. Yastrzemski leads the team in home runs (4) to go with 10 RBI and a batting average of .257. On April 20 versus the Mets, he was 3-of-4 with one run driven in.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada is an essential playmaker for this group. Estrada makes difficult plays defensively look routine due to his range and superb skills. The 27-year-old also displays sound bat control and instincts. Estrada leads the team in batting average (.329) and hits (25) along with three home runs. In his last outing, he was 2-of-4 with two base hits and two runs scored.

How to make Giants vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, with the simulations projecting 9.7 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Giants? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a 20-14 roll, and find out.