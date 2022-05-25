The New York Mets (29-16) and the San Francisco Giants (23-19) wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. These teams split the first two matchups with San Francisco pulling off a 13-12 walk-off victory on Tuesday night. The win snapped the Giants' five-game losing streak. Thomas Szapucki (0-0, 14.73 ERA) is on the mound for New York, while Jake Junis (1-1, 2.70 ERA) starts for San Francisco.

First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. ET. San Francisco is the -135 money line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while New York is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines and trends for Giants vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Giants money line: San Francisco -135, New York +115

Mets vs. Giants run-line: San Francisco -1.5 (+150)

Mets vs. Giants over-under: 8.5 runs

SF: The over is 6-0 in Giants' last six vs. National League East opponents

NYM: The Mets are 6-1 in their last seven during Game 3 of a series

Why you should back the Mets



Second baseman Jeff McNeil has been a consistent offensive plug for the Mets. He's an excellent contact hitter who can smack the ball across the diamond. McNeil's compact and smooth swing limits his strikeouts as well. The 2019 All-Star leads the team in batting average (.323) and hits (50) along with 23 RBIs. In his last outing, he went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor owns a nice swing with some untapped power. Lindor is a switch-hitter and has some base-stealing speed. The four-time All-Star is a rangy defender in the infield with a strong throwing arm. He has a batting average of .244 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs. He logged 2-plus hits in two of his last three games.

Why you should back the Giants

Left fielder Joc Pederson is a great athlete with outstanding power and bat speed. Pederson can be a patient hitter with sound pitch recognition but has the aggressiveness to turn on a pitch he likes. The 2015 All-Star leads the team in home runs (10) with 22 RBIs and a batting average of .255. Pederson is coming off a monster performance. He went 4-for-6 with three homers and eight RBIs in last night's win.

Second baseman Wilmer Flores has terrific hands and bat speed. He's able to drive the ball to all parts of the field with regularity. Flores also displayed a very good arm and solid instincts. The 30-year-old owns a batting average of .257 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. On May 20, he was 2-for-5 with two runs driven in.

