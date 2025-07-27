The San Francisco Giants host the New York Mets for the final game of their three-game set on Sunday Night Baseball. New York is on a six-game winning streak and took down the Giants 2-1 on Saturday. San Francisco has gone 2-6 post the MLB All-Star break. Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.79 ERA) starts for the Mets, while San Francisco counters with Matt Gage (0-0, 0.00).

First pitch from Oracle Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -122 favorite (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Giants odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +100 underdog (risk $100 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Mets vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model. Bet on Mets vs. Giants and every other MLB game at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 50 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few. At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Here are the model's three best bets for Mets vs. Giants on Sunday:

Heliot Ramos Over 0.5 hits (-195)

Pete Alonso Over 0.5 RBI (+160)

Kodai Senga Under 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Heliot Ramos Over 0.5 hits (-195)

Ramos is first on the team in batting average (.270) and hits (107). The 25-year-old has cleared 0.5 hits in 11 of his last 15 matchups, as he went 1-of-4 in his last contest vs. New York. SportsLine's model projects Ramos to log 0.9 hits in this primetime bout.

Pete Alonso Over 0.5 RBI (+160)

Alonso is tied for fifth in the MLB in RBI (81) while hammering 22 home runs this campaign. He's been able to drive in a run in two of his last three games and owns the power to push the ball into gaps consistently. On July 23 against the Angels, Alonso was 2-of-4 with a three-run homer. The model has him logging 0.7 RBI in this game.

Kodai Senga Under 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Senga owns a 1.79 ERA but has racked up 79 Ks this season. His strikeout line is set at 5.5, but he's only cleared that number in six of his last 10 outings, including three straight games. SportsLine's model has Senga posting 5.4 strikeouts on Sunday.

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for Mets vs. Giants on Sunday Night Baseball. Now, get more MLB picks from No. 1 expert Bruce Marshall, who is up more than 16 units on his last 120 MLB picks.