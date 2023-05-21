The Cleveland Guardians (20-24) and the New York Mets (23-23) square off on Sunday Night Baseball. Saturday's contest between these teams was canceled due to inclement weather. On May 19, the Mets beat the Guardians 10-9 in extra innings. Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.20 ERA) is on the hill for Cleveland, while Justin Verlander (1-2, 4.76 ERA) gets the nod for New York.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Mets are listed at -145 in the moneyline (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Mets vs. Guardians picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Guardians vs. Mets money line: New York -145, Cleveland +122

Guardians vs. Mets run line: Cleveland +1.5 (-165)

Guardians vs. Mets over/under: 7.5 runs

CLE: The Guardians are 5-2 in their last seven Sunday games

NYM: The Mets are 6-1 in their last seven interleague home games

Why you should back the Mets



Pete Alonso is a productive slugger for New York. Alonso is one of the top power hitters in the league due to brute strength and light-tower power. The two-time All-Star is currently first in the MLB in home runs (17) and tied for third in RBI (41). He's also on a five-game hitting streak. On Friday, Alonso went 1-of-5 but hammered a grand slam.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor has been an athletic force in both phases of the game. Lindor offers terrific range defensively with great bat speed. The 29-year-old has the ability to produce runs constantly. Lindor is tied for 13th in the league in RBI (32) along with six homers. In Friday's win, he went 3-of-6 with a double and the game-winning base hit.

Why you should back the Guardians

First baseman Josh Naylor provides Cleveland with a power hitter in the lineup. Naylor has a stout lower frame that allows him to generate power and spray the ball across the diamond. The 25-year-old leads the team in both home runs (7) and RBI (31). On May 19 versus the Mets, he went 3-of-5 with a homer and five total runs driven in.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez is an all-around player for the Guardians. Ramirez has great bat control and pitch recognition skills at the dish. The four-time All-Star plays defense in the corner well and has a strong throwing arm. He's batting .279 with four home runs and 22 RBI. On May 13 against the Los Angeles Angels, Ramirez was 2-of-4 with a double and one run scored.

