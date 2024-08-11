The Seattle Mariners (62-56) and the New York Mets (61-56) wrap up a three-game series on Sunday Night Basketball. Seattle is going for the sweep after snagging two straight wins. On Saturday, the Mariners defeated the Mets 4-0. New York has been shut out in both matchups thus far. Luis Severino (7-4, 4.06 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Mets, while Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48) will be on the mound for Seattle.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Mariners are listed at -134 on the money line (risk $134 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Mariners odds, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Mariners vs. Mets picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering Week 20 of the MLB season, it's on a 24-12 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+777) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Mariners money line: Seattle -134, New York +114

Mets vs. Mariners run line: New York +1.5 (-200)

Mets vs. Mariners over/under: 7.5 runs

NYM: New York is tied for sixth in team home runs (146)

SEA: Seattle is first in the majors in Team ERA (3.44)

Why you should back the Mets

Pete Alonso is a power slugger in the lineup for New York. Alonso owns an effortless swing that pushes the ball into the gap on the diamond. The four-time All-Star leads the team in home runs (25) with 63 RBI and a batting average of .242. In Thursday's loss to the Rockies, Alonso went 3-of-5 with two home runs and three RBI.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor provides New York with another athletic playmaker on both sides of the diamond. Lindor has terrific pop in his swing while being an agile defender in the field. The 30-year-old is hitting .258 with 22 home runs and a team-high 67 RBI. On Aug. 7 against the Colorado Rockies, Lindor was 2-of-5 with two RBI.

Why you should back the Mariners

Catcher Cal Raleigh is a switch hitter at the dish who owns outstanding pop. He's been a consistent run producer with the ability to generate offense. The 27-year-old ranks first on the squad in home runs (24) and RBI (71). In the win over the Mets on Friday, Raleigh finished 1-of-4 with two runs driven in.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger gives the Mariners an additional offensive playmaker. Haniger can get behind in the count but when he makes contact, he can be a solid hitter. The 33-year-old currently has 11 dingers and 42 RBI. On Aug 8 against the Detroit Tigers, Haniger went 1-of-4 with a double and three RBI.

How to make Mariners vs. Mets picks

