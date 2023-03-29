The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will kick off their 2023 seasons on Thursday, March 30 at loanDepot park. The NL East rivals may share a division, but not preseason expectations. The Mets are supposed to be one of the best teams in the majors following a spend-happy offseason, while the Marlins are just hoping to compete for a playoff spot after making modest winter additions.

As we're noted elsewhere, MLB is installing a more balanced schedule this year. Division rivals will play one another 14 times a year instead of 19, with every team in the league playing each other at least once. In other words, enjoy these divisional matchups, because they're not going to happen as frequently as they did.

Other information on the Mets vs. Marlins, including live stream details, is below.

Mets vs. Marlins



Date: Thursday, March 30 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot park - Miami, FL

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | TV: MLB Network, SNY (NYM), Bally Sports Florida (MIA)

Probable pitchers: RHP Max Scherzer (NYM) vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

Odds: NYM -125; MIA +105; O/U: 6.5 runs (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mets: The Mets had arguably the most exciting offseason of any team in the majors, signing Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and José Quintana, among others, and re-signing Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz. (Díaz, unfortunately, will likely miss the season after tearing his patellar tendon during the World Baseball Classic.) The expectations are sky-high in New York, with fans envisioning the Mets winning their first pennant since 2015, and perhaps their first World Series title since 1986.

Marlins: The Marlins are hoping that a series of smaller acquisitions, including Luis Arráez and Jean Segura, can propel them to their first postseason berth outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season since 2003. Alcantara, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, threw six complete games last season, making him a candidate to go deep in every outing.