The Miami Marlins (29-35) go on the road to play the New York Mets (44-24) in a Monday afternoon standalone matchup, as these teams wrap up their four-game series. The Mets have been one of the top teams in the majors and have the second-best record in the MLB. They sit in first place in NL East while the Marlins are in fourth place. David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA) is starting for New York, while Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87 ERA) is on the hill for the Marlins in this matchup of lefty starters.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the -160 moneyline favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Mets odds, while Miami is a +140 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Mets vs. Marlins picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Mets vs. Marlins moneyline: New York -160, Miami +140

Mets vs. Marlins run line: Mets -1.5 (+125)

Mets vs. Marlins over-under: 8.5 runs

MIA: Over is 6-1 in Marlins' last seven after allowing two runs or fewer in their previous game

NYM: Mets are 22-5 in their last 27 games following a loss

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is having a monster campaign. Alonso has been a big-time slugger with the strength to smack the ball out of every park. The 2019 All-Star is tied for third in the MLB in home runs (19), and first in RBIs (63) while batting .280. On June 19, he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Outfielder Starling Marte has great athleticism with a an impressive package of power and speed. Marte is a reliable defender and has a solid throwing arm. The 33-year-old is batting .282 along with seven homers and 35 RBIs. In his last outing, he was 1-for-4 with a triple.

Why you should back the Marlins

Outfielder Garrett Cooper can hit for both average and power with consistency. Cooper can play both first base or a corner outfield position and provides a big target for teammates to throw to. The 31-year-old is 11th in the MLB in batting average (.313) while leading the squad in on-base percentage (.384), and hits (63). On June 17, he went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a nice combination of power and speed. Chisholm Jr. owns the bat speed to quickly turn on a pitch and drive the ball into any gap. The 24-year-old has a batting average of .244 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs. In his last contest, he went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

How to make Marlins vs. Mets picks

