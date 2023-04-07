A day after their schedule home opener was postponed due to rain, the New York Mets will host the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon. It's been a slow start for the Mets, who are 3-4 and have already dug themselves into a three-game hole in the NL East. Miami has the same record. Tylor Megill (1-0, 3.60 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while Miami will send Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to the hill in this battle of righties.

Mets vs. Marlins money line: Mets -195, Marlins +162

Mets vs. Marlins over/under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Marlins run line: New York -1.5 (+118)

NYM: Have returned -146 on the money line this season

MIA: Have returned -140 on the money line this season

Why you should back the Mets

New York beat Miami three times in a four-game series to open the season, with each of those wins coming by multiple runs. Megill allowed two runs over five innings against the Marlins last Saturday, giving him confidence heading into another meeting with Miami. First baseman Pete Alonso has struggled with consistency at the plate, but he has already hit three home runs and driven in six runs for New York.

Veteran right fielder Starling Marte is batting .280 through his first 25 at-bats, while second baseman Jeff McNeil is tied for the team-lead with seven hits. Shortstop Francisco Lindor racked up three hits in four at-bats against Milwaukee on Wednesday, driving in two runs. The Mets are 12-5 in their last 17 home games against Miami and have won six of their last seven games against NL East opponents.

Why you should back the Marlins

The Mets have been trending in the wrong direction since their opening series against Miami, getting swept by Milwaukee earlier this week. They were outscored 19-0 in the first two games before losing a 7-6 heartbreaker on Wednesday, leaving them in a disappointing spot heading into their home opener. New York held a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning before allowing Milwaukee to tie the game and eventually win on a walk-off home run.

Megill is just 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three games (two starts) against Miami during his career. The Marlins have won five of their last seven road games and are coming off back-to-back wins against Minnesota to notch a series victory earlier this week. Second baseman Luis Arraez is batting .458 through his first 24 at-bats, going 9 of 16 in the first four games against the Mets.

