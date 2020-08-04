Watch Now: Time to Schein: Yoenis Céspedes opts out of the MLB 2020 season due to COVID-19 ( 1:06 )

The Washington Nationals will look to pick up where they left off when they face the New York Mets on Tuesday. Washington had won two straight games, but has endured a four-day layoff when its series in Miami was postponed over the weekend as the Marlins continue to deal with the coronavirus. The defending World Series champions are off to a 3-4 start, while the Mets are 4-7. This is the first of a two-game series.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Nationals lead the all-time series 443-432, including a 219-211 edge in home games. Washington is the -145 favorite on the money line in the latest Mets vs. Nationals odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Nationals vs. Mets picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Mets vs. Nationals. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Nationals vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Nationals money line: New York +135, Washington -145

Mets vs. Nationals run line: Washington -1.5

Mets vs. Nationals over-under: 9 runs

NYM: Is fourth in MLB with a .261 team batting average

WAS: Has the third-best ERA in baseball at 2.69

Why you should back the Nationals

After getting what amounts to an all-star break, Washington will send left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-0, 1.42 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday. Corbin is coming off a no-decision against the New York Yankees on July 26, allowing just two hits, one earned run and zero walks, while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Offensively, the Nationals have been led by second baseman Starlin Castro (.360), who has hits in five of seven games, including a 4-for-5 performance in Washington's last outing, a 6-4 win over Toronto on Thursday. He has a .385 on-base percentage and .520 slugging percentage. He has hit Mets' starter Steven Matz well with seven hits in 23 at-bats (.304), including a double, home run and three RBIs. In 77 career games against New York, Castro is hitting .272 with 10 doubles, three triples, four homers and 28 RBIs.

Why you should back the Mets

New York snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Second baseman Robinson Cano (.412) has been red hot with a seven-game hitting streak, including five multi-hit performances. In the past four games against the Braves, he was 8-for-13 (.615) with a double, home run and six RBIs. In 28 career games against the Nationals, Cano has a .346 average with five doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs.

Third baseman J.D. Davis (.313) overcame an upset stomach on Monday and extended his hitting streak to eight games. He was 1-for-5 on Monday and finished the series against Atlanta, going 4-for-13 with a double, home run and three RBIs. In 18 career at-bats against Corbin, Davis has five hits with two doubles, three homers and four RBIs and a .278 average. He has also hit the Nationals well, going 22-for-59 (.373) with six doubles, six homers and 14 RBIs in 18 games.

How to make Mets vs. Nationals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the simulation says New York and Washington relievers will combine to allow three runs in six-plus innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins Mets vs. Nationals? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nationals vs. Mets spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.