An NL East matchup features the New York Mets (20-21) going on the road to take on the Washington Nationals (17-23) on Monday afternoon. The four-game series wraps up in this series, with New York taking two of the three matchups thus far. On Sunday, the Mets beat the Nationals 8-2. David Peterson (1-5, 7.68 ERA) is on the mound for New York. Patrick Corbin (1-5, 4.87) gets the start for the Nationals.

The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is listed at -160 in the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Mets vs. Nationals money line: Mets -160, Nationals +135

Mets vs. Nationals run line: Mets -1.5 (+105)

Mets vs. Nationals over/under: 9.5 runs

NYM: Mets are 7-0 in their last seven games with the total set at 11.0 or higher

WAS: Under is 6-0 in Nationals' last six home games

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is a powerful slugger for New York. Alonso owns light-tower power and can drive the ball to any part of the field. The two-time All-Star consistently produces runs in the middle of the lineup. Alonso ranks first in the MLB in home runs (13) and tied for seventh in RBI (31). On May 10 against the Cincinnati Reds, he went 1-of-3 with a solo homer.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is a great athlete who plays well on both sides of the game. Nimmo has superb pitch recognition skills with solid bat control. The 30-year-old ranks ninth in the league in batting average (.320) along with three home runs and 17 RBI. He's recorded at least two hits in three of his past four games. In the May 12 game versus the Washington Nationals, Nimmo was 2-of-4 with two base hits. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Nationals

Right fielder Lane Thomas is a solid all-around player for the Nats. Thomas runs well and has good awareness in both phases of the game. The 27-year-old has displayed home-run power as well. He's batting .272 with four home runs and 18 RBI. On Saturday against the Mets, Thomas went 2-of-4 with two singles and one run scored.

Designated hitter Joey Meneses is a consistent batter with good plate discipline. Meneses will stay patient until he sees a pitch he likes. The 31-year-old leads the team in batting average (.285) with two dingers and 18 RBI. He also rolls into this game on a seven-game-hitting streak. See which team to back here.

