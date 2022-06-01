The New York Mets can complete a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals when the two teams collide in a Wednesday matinee at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. The Mets (34-17), who have built a commanding 10.5-game lead in the NL East, have won the first two games of the series, 13-5 and 10-0. Meanwhile, the Nationals (18-33) have the second worst record in baseball. On Wednesday, Carlos Carrasco (5-1, 3.98 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets and is expected to face Evan Lee, who would be making his major league debut.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. New York is the -245 money line favorite in the latest Mets vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Washington is a +205 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Mets picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 48-31 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Nationals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Nationals vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Nationals money line: New York -245, Washington +205

Mets vs. Nationals run line: New York -1.5 (-120)



Mets vs. Nationals Over/Under: 8.5 runs

Mets vs. Nationals tickets: See tickets at StubHub

NYM: The Mets rank second in baseball in runs scored (256)

WAS: The Nationals rank fourth in the majors in batting average (.255)



Why you should back the Mets

New York's bats are on fire. With their 17 hits on Tuesday, the Mets had back-to-back games with at least 16 hits for the second time in a week. They hadn't reached that total in consecutive games previously since 2018. Over the team's last eight games, New York is hitting .340 (100-for-294).

In addition, Carrasco has been solid for the Mets this season. Over his last five starts, the 35-year-old righty is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA. In two starts against the Nationals this season he has given up three earned runs in 12.1 innings (2.19 ERA) while striking out 10 and walking none.

Why you should back the Nationals

Juan Soto remains one of the best hitters in baseball. The 23-year-old slugger leads the team in home runs (nine), on-base percentage (.379), slugging (.442) and OPS (.821). In six career at-bats against Mets starter Carrasco, Soto has two hits, including a homer and three RBI.

Soto's bat is not the only big one in the Washington lineup. The Nationals rank fourth in the majors in batting average (.255) and eighth in on-base percentage (.321). In road games, they rank third in the majors in OPS (.743).

How to make Nationals vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is backing the over and predicting a combined 9.6 runs, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can get the pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Nationals vs. Mets? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mets vs. Nationals spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is on a 48-31 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks.