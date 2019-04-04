Mets vs. Nationals odds: Thursday MLB picks, predictions from advanced computer model

National League East rivals with their eyes on a division crown help get the Thursday MLB schedule underway. It's a 1:10 p.m. ET first pitch between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets at Citi Field. Both teams feature a new look in 2019, with Robinson Cano now in the middle of New York's lineup and Washington moving into the post-Bryce Harper era with Juan Soto among the young players ready to take on a bigger role. New York is a -129 favorite (risk $129 to win $100) on the money line, with the over-under for total runs set at 6.5 in the latest Mets vs. Nationals odds. Before locking in any Mets vs. Nationals picks of your own on Thursday, see the MLB predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks and is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. The model has a proven track record of hitting on its top picks in baseball, football, basketball, hockey and more. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Mets vs. Nationals. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Noah Syndergaard will be on the hill for the Mets. He's coming off his best season in 2018 when he went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA and a WHIP of 1.21. His control was masterful with just 39 walks against 155 strikeouts last year.

And he's already picked up a win against the Nats this season, albeit in a game that wasn't his best performance. He scattered seven hits and four runs over six innings on March 30, battling enough to help the Mets stay in it and eventually pick up the win. Bolstered by the addition of Cano, who went deep in his first game with the Mets, New York is off to a strong start at 5-1 on the year with at least six runs scored in four games.

But just because Syndergaard is on the hill doesn't mean New York is the best value on the Mets vs. Nationals money line.

That's because the Nats are sending a big arm of their own out with Stephen Strasburg in line to get the start. He's coming off a strong 2018 as well with a 3.74 ERA. That number was higher his career average, but few debate that he still has enough talent to be a front-line starter.

And even with Harper now in Philly and Trea Turner (finger) on the disabled list, Washington still has the lineup to be competitive with players like Anthony Rendon (.357), Victor Robles (.357) and Adam Eaton (.313) off to a hot start at the plate this season.

So who wins Nationals vs. Mets? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nationals vs. Mets money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.