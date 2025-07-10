The Baltimore Orioles will look to win their fourth game in the past five when they battle the New York Mets in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday. Wednesday's game was rained out after New York had earned a 7-6 win on Tuesday night. The Mets (53-39), who have won five of the past six games, are 20-25 on the road this season. The Orioles (40-50), who are fifth in the American League East, are 19-23 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The Orioles have won five of the last nine meetings with the Mets. New York is a -138 favorite on the money line (risk $138 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Mets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9. Before making any Mets vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mets vs. Orioles money line New York -138, Baltimore +118 at DraftKings Sportsbook Mets vs. Orioles over/under 9 runs Mets vs. Orioles run line New York -1.5 (+120)

Why the Mets can win

New York is expected to send left-hander David Peterson (6-4, 3.18 ERA) to the mound in Game 1. In 17 starts this season, he has allowed 93 hits, 36 earned runs and 37 walks with 87 strikeouts in 102 innings of work. He is coming off a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 3. In that game, he pitched 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs – one earned – with three walks and four strikeouts.

Among the Mets' offensive leaders include first baseman Pete Alonso. In 92 games this season, he is batting .290 with 25 doubles, one triple, 21 homers and 75 RBI. In Tuesday's win over the Orioles, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. He was 2-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored in a 12-6 win over the Yankees on Sunday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Orioles can win

Right-hander Charlie Morton (5-7, 5.47 ERA) is expected to get the start for Baltimore. In 19 games, including 13 starts this year, he has logged 77.1 innings, allowing 85 hits, 47 earned runs and 35 walks, while striking out 84. He earned a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday. In 5.1 innings pitched, he allowed six hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out seven.

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn is among the Orioles' top hitters. In 77 games, he is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBI. He was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's series opener. He has hits in six of his last eight games. In nine career games against the Mets, he has one double and six RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

