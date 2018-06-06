Mets vs. Orioles odds: Advanced computer model on 10-2 run reveals MLB picks for June 6

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets conclude their two-game interleague series with a Wednesday (1 p.m. ET) matinee at Citi Field. The Mets are -117 sportsbook favorites (bet $117 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at eight.

Dylan Bundy is scheduled to start for Baltimore, opposed by Zack Wheeler of New York.

Both clubs are in dire need of concluding this series on a positive note. Baltimore arrived at Citi Field with seven straight losses, scoring three or fewer runs in six of those defeats.

The Orioles saw their highest offensive output come in an 8-5 loss Saturday to the Yankees. They were spared perhaps further damage by seeing the four-game series bookended by weather-related postponements.

They are now dead last in the American League in total offense, with a team average of .231 and 212 RBI.

Bundy (3-7, 4.46) leads the rotation in wins and has been relatively solid in his past two outings. He has allowed six earned runs over 15 innings while splitting decisions against the White Sox and Nationals.

The Mets have been mired in a similar funk. They suffered a four-game home sweep at the hands of the Cubs by a score of 22-6 and have now lost nine of their past 11.

They have the second-worst offense in the NL, hitting .236 with 59 total homers.

Wheeler (2-4, 5.14 ERA) has five quality starts in his past 10 outings, but is winless in his past six starts. He allowed just two runs in six innings against the Cubs in his prior outing but settled for a no-decision.

Will the Mets get a needed win on what has been a miserable homestand, or will the Orioles leave New York with some momentum of their own?