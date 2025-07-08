The New York Mets (52-39) travel to play the Baltimore Orioles (40-49) in an intraleague contest on Tuesday. The Orioles are coming off a three-game sweep over the Atlanta Braves. Baltimore outlasted the Braves 2-1 on July 6. Meanwhile, New York had its four-game win streak snapped last time out. The Yankees outlasted the Mets 6-4. Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.99 ERA) is on the hill for the Mets. Brandon Young (0-3, 7.02 ERA) gets the nod for the Orioles.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. New York is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Orioles odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Mets vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 28 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Braves, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Mets vs. Orioles money line New York -136, Baltimore +114 at FanDuel Mets vs. Orioles over/under 10 runs Mets vs. Orioles run line New York -1.5 (+117) Mets vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Mets vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Orioles can win

Second baseman Jackson Holliday heads into this game batting .260 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI. The 21-year-old has tallied a hit in three of his last four games, going 4-of-4 with a double, home run and two runs driven in Sunday's win over the Braves.

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn has a great eye at the plate, ranking first on the team in batting average (.287) with 11 dingers and 30 runs driven in. He's finished with a hit in five of his past seven matchups. On July 5, O'Hearn was 1-of-4 with a double. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mets can win

Right fielder Juan Soto is an electric offensive force. He's tied for 10th in the MLB in home runs (21) and 10th in OPS (.904). The four-time All-Star has finished with a hit in four of the last five games. On July 4 against the Yankees, Soto was 3-of-4 with a two-run home run.

First baseman Pete Alonso has been an offensive difference maker, entering this matchup tied for 12th in home runs (20), tied for fourth in RBI (73) and ninth in OPS (.923). In addition, New York has a 22-16 run line record after a loss and a 33-32 run line record in non-division games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mets vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Mets vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.