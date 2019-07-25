Mets vs. Padres odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 25 from model on 27-10 roll

The Thursday MLB schedule gets underway with a 12:10 p.m. ET first pitch from Citi Field as the San Diego Padres and New York Mets wrap up their three-game series after splitting the first two games. Both teams are on the outside looking in at the National League playoff picture, but still have time to make a run. With Jacob deGrom on the hill for New York, oddsmakers list the Mets as the heavy -212 favorites (risk $212 to return $100), while the over-under for total runs expected is set at 7.5 in the latest Mets vs. Padres odds. Before locking in any Mets vs. Padres picks of your own for this matinee matchup, be sure to see the MLB predictions for Thursday from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model has taken into account that deGrom, despite a mediocre 5-7 record on the season, has still been one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League. He comes into this matchup with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, and he's been on fire recently, giving up just one earned run over his last 12 innings pitched. He's also struck out a whopping 26 batters over his last three starts.

The run support hasn't consistently been there for him this season, but New York's lineup has received a big boost from Pete Alonso (.262/33/75). He ranks fifth in the National League in both slugging percentage (.605) and OPS (.970) this season.

But just because deGrom is on the hill, doesn't mean that New York is the better value on the Mets vs. Padres money line on Thursday afternoon.

That's because Padres starter Eric Lauer is having a solid season, entering this matchup with a 4.31 ERA and a WHIP of 1.33. He's given up just one earned run in three of his last four starts and has struck out 13 over his last two starts. The Padres have provide solid returns on the road this season (+400), and as an underdog (+651).

And deGrom has been one of the more overvalued pitchers in the league in 2019. The Mets are just 6-14 straight-up when he starts and those who have backed New York in all his starts would be down almost $1,000 on the season. The Padres also hold the 3-2 head-to-head edge against New York in 2019.

