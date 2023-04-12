The New York Mets and San Diego Padres both look like NL pennant contenders after the Padres won 89 games and made it to the NLCS a season ago. Meanwhile, the Mets won 101 games but exited the MLB playoffs in the first round. It was the Padres who eliminated the Mets and now New York will be looking to exact a small measure of revenge by winning a regular-season series on Wednesday. The Mets (6-6) won Game 1 5-0, but the Padres (7-5) prevailed in Game 2 with a 4-2 win to even the series.

Wednesday's rubber match is slated to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in New York. The Mets are the -115 favorites on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Padres are listed as -105 underdogs, and the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before you make any Padres vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mets vs. Padres money line: Mets -115, Padres -105

Mets vs. Padres over/under: 8.5 runs

Mets vs. Padres run line: Mets -1.5 (+170)

NYM: The Mets are 12-5 SU in their last 17 home games

SDP: The Padres are 5-1 against the run line on the road this season

Why you should back the Mets

New York has been a little disappointing offensively thus far, ranking 12th in the National League in runs scored with 46. However, Pete Alonso's power has helped keep the Mets afloat throughout the season, as he's belted five home runs already while nobody else on the team has more than one.

The Mets will send Tylor Megill to the mound on Wednesday and he's off a solid start with a 2-0 record and a 1.64 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 11 innings of work. Megill had a 5.13 ERA a season ago, but a 3.77 FIP indicated that he may have been a victim of bad luck and the Mets are certainly hopeful that he can keep continue to build off a solid start.

Why you should back the Padres

The Padres will counter with Blake Snell, who is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA after a pair of disappointing starts. However, the 2018 AL Cy Young award was dominant at times in 2022, posting a 3.38 ERA and striking out 171 batters over 128 innings. He's generating whiff rates of 55% or higher with all three of his offspeed offerings and his fastball spin rate, velocity and extension are all in the top 25% for pitchers this year.

Offensively, offseason signing Xander Bogaerts appears to be panning out, as he's posted a 1.093 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBI in his first 12 games. San Diego ranks third in the NL with 16 home runs, fourth in doubles (24) and fifth in runs scored (54). With the wind forecasted to howl out to right field at 14 mph on Wednesday, expect San Diego's power to be a major factor.

