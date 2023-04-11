Teams expected to contend for their respective division titles clash when the New York Mets battle the San Diego Padres in a National League matchup on Tuesday. The Padres (6-5), who are among the favorites to win the NL West, reached the NLCS last year before losing in five games to eventual World Series runner-up Philadelphia. The Mets (6-5), who tied for the NL East title in 2022, are once again favored to battle Atlanta and Philadelphia for the division crown. The Padres defeated the Mets 2-1 in the NL Wild card round last season. New York won Monday's game, 5-0. The Padres lead the all-time series 259-253, although the Mets hold a 136-118 edge in games played at home.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is the -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Padres vs. Mets money line: Padres +122, Mets -145

Padres vs. Mets over/under: 9 runs

Padres vs. Mets run line: Mets -1.5 (+140)

SD: The Padres are 6-3 in their last nine games overall

NYM: The Over is 4-1 in the Mets' last five Tuesday games

Why you should back the Mets

New York is expected to send left-hander David Peterson (0-1, 6.00 ERA) to the mound. Peterson took the loss at Miami on March 31, pitching five innings, allowing eight hits and just one earned run, while walking one and striking out five. He followed that up with a no-decision in a 7-6 loss at Milwaukee last Wednesday. In that game, he gave up five earned runs on five hits, five walks and five strikeouts in four innings of work. He has faced the Padres just once in his career, giving up one earned run in one inning of relief.

First baseman Pete Alonso has already recorded three multi-hit games on the season, including a 2-for-4 performance against Milwaukee last Wednesday. In that game, he homered twice, driving in four runs. He has homered in three of the past five games. In 11 games, Alonso is hitting .235 with five homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. In 18 career games against the Padres, he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two homers and nine RBI.

Why you should back the Padres

Left-hander Ryan Weathers (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will start for San Diego. He is coming off a no-decision in a 5-4 win over Arizona last Monday. In that game, Weathers pitched five innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs with one walk and two strikeouts. This will be his first-ever appearance against the Mets. He started just one game a year ago, but went 4-7 with a 5.32 ERA in 30 games, including 18 starts, in 2021.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been red hot, with at least one hit in 10 of 11 games. He was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in an 8-6 loss to Arizona on April 4. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in a 7-2 loss to Colorado on March 30. In 13 career games against New York, Bogaerts is hitting .250 with a double, two homers and eight RBI.

