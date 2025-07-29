The New York Mets and the San Diego Padres match up in an NL showdown on Tuesday. On Monday, San Diego came away with a 7-6 win over New York. That loss snapped the Mets' seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Padres have won three consecutive games. Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.19 ERA) gets on the mound for the Mets, with Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.84 ERA) getting the start for the Padres.

First pitch from Petco Park is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. New York is a -126 favorite (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Padres odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +104 underdog (risk $100 to win $104). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit.

Here are the model's three best bets for Mets vs. Padres on Tuesday:

Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Lindor is currently batting .251 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI. His over/under for total bases on DraftKings is 1.5, and he's gone over that mark in three of his last five games. In Monday's contest against San Diego, he was 2-of-5 with one double. The model projects a total of 1.7 bases.

Manny Machado 2+ hits (+250)

Machado is leading the team in batting average (.302), home runs (19), RBI (66) and hits (124). The 33-year-old is on a six-game hitting streak, notching at least two hits in every contest. In last night's win over New York, he was 2-of-4 with two runs scored. He's now recorded 2+ hits in three of his last four games against the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo Over 0.5 hits (-220)

Nimmo is batting .260 with 19 home runs and 101 hits this campaign. DraftKings has his over/under at 0.5, and he's cleared that number in 12 of his last 15 games. The model projects the 32-year-old to have 0.8 hits in this contest.

