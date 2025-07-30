After winning the first two games of the series, the San Diego Padres will look to sweep the New York Mets on Wednesday to wrap up a critical series in the National League. Despite the two losses, the Mets are still clinging to a half-game lead in the NL East with a 62-46 record while the Padres have crept to within four games of the Dodgers in the NL West at 59-49. The pitching matchup in Game 3 will be Clay Holmes vs. Yu Darvish and the forecast in San Diego is calling for game-time temperatures in the upper-70s with 10 mph winds blowing across into the right field corner.

First pitch from Petco Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -121 favorite (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Padres odds, while San Diego is a +101 underdog (risk $100 to win $101). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Here are the model's three best bets for Mets vs. Padres on Wednesday:

Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 total bases (+113)

Clay Holmes over 3.5 strikeouts (-117)

Manny Machado over 0.5 RBI (+158)`

Lindor had a double and a single on Tuesday when the model predicted this same prop and it's going back to the well here, rating it a 4-star play. The five-time MLB all-star has recorded multiple hits in three of his last five games and he's also 6-for-22 with a double and a home run in his career against Padres starter Yu Darvish. The model predicts 1.7 total bases on average for Lindor.

After seven years of being used almost exclusively as a reliever with the Pirates and Yankees, Holmes joined the Mets this offseason and found himself in the starting rotation, where he's excelled. He's 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA on the season and has recorded 88 strikeouts over 113 2/3 innings. He's recorded at least four strikeouts in 11 of his 21 starts this season and the Padres have struck out 14 times already in this series. Holmes is predicted to finish with 4.6 strikeouts on average by the model.

Machado recorded his 2,000th career hit earlier this season and he's still at the top of his game in Year 14 of his MLB career. He extended his hitting streak to seven games on Tuesday night with a home run and has six multi-hit outings during that span. He's produced seven RBI in those seven games as well, and the model predicts he records 0.7 RBI on average.

