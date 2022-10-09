The new Wild Card Series has brought us one Game 3. The New York Mets kept their season alive with a Game 2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, and the two teams will play the decisive Game 3 on Sunday. The winner advances to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series, the other goes home for the winter.

By way of reminder, all games in the best-of-three Wild Card Series are hosted by the higher seed. You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 3.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field (Flushing, New York)

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: NYM -135; SD +115; O/U: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA)

Preview

After struggling to come up with The Big Hit in Game 1 and early in Game 2, New York's bats finally woke in the middle innings of Game 2 and put five runs on the board in their final four offensive innings. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso went 3 for 7 with two homers and three walks in Game 2 after going 1 for 7 in Game 1. The Padres have scored eight of their 10 runs in the series on home runs and that figures to again be the recipe in Game 3. Mets closer Edwin Díaz got five outs and threw 28 pitches in Game 2, though there's no reason to think he will be unavailable in Game 3. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see him get more than three outs again Sunday.

Prediction

The Padres are no pushover -- look at what they did to Max Scherzer in Game 1 -- but in the end, the Mets won 101 games for a reason, and they'll have the home crowd behind them in Game 3. The bet here is neither starter is especially sharp, both teams put up a few runs early, then the Mets pull away late when Josh Hader is unable to match Díaz's shutdown work.

Pick: Mets 5, Padres 3