Today's 15-game MLB schedule concludes with the third and final game of a key National League East series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. These two rivals entered the weekend tied atop the NL East, and after splitting the first two games of this series, that remains the case entering Sunday night. What are the best MLB bets today? And where and how can you bet on baseball games, including Mets vs. Phillies? Here are the best betting apps and sportsbook promos available for Sunday Night Baseball.

Betting on Mets vs. Phillies

The Phillies dominated the first game of this three-game series Friday night with a resounding 10-2 win over the Mets. Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott each drove in three runs, and ace Zack Wheeler struck out eight in five scoreless innings. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil both homered for the Mets, but New York's bullpen allowed eight earned runs across the seventh and eighth innings to fall behind.

The Mets rebounded with an 11-4 win Saturday to snap a seven-game losing streak and tie things up atop the NL East. New York's biggest bats showed up in Saturday's game with Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto combining for eight hits, nine RBIs, five home runs and six extra-base hits while the team's bullpen pitched four scoreless innings.

Sunday features a lefty pitching matchup as David Peterson (5-2, 2.60 ERA) starts for New York, while Philadelphia will send out Jesus Luzardo (6-3, 4.41 ERA). Peterson has thrown a quality start in four of his last five outings, including a complete game shutout two starts ago against the Nationals. He gave up two earned runs in 5.1 innings against the Phillies in April. As for Luzardo, he's had a good year overall, but he allowed a whopping 20 total earned runs across consecutive starts to really balloon his numbers. He most recently gave up four earned runs in five innings against the Marlins. Peterson's strikeouts prop is set at 4.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over with a projection of 5.4. Luzardo's line is 5.5, with the model also leaning Over at 5.7.

Alonso is the favorite to homer at DraftKings at +285 odds, followed by Kyle Schwarber (+310), Lindor (+330), Soto (+350) and Castellanos (+450).

The Phillies are -124 favorites on the money line, per SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +104. The total is 9.5 runs.

Responsible gaming

It's paramount for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools and resources like wager limits, timeouts and self-exclusion to assist users with responsible gaming. Some national resources available are The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.