The New York Mets will kick off their 2021 MLB season on Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, fresh off of signing a 10-year contract extension, will be making his regular season debut for the Mets, who had their first series of the season postponed due to COVID-19. New York was originally set to play a three-game set against the Nationals over the weekend, but four positive COVID tests among Washington players caused the delay.

Cy Young hopeful Jacob deGrom will be on the mound for the Mets, while the Phillies will try to build on a season-opening sweep of the Braves. Here's information for Monday night's game, including live stream info and how to watch.

Phillies vs. Mets

Date: Monday, April 5 | Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pitching matchup: Matt Moore (PHI) vs. Jacob deGrom (NYM)

TV: SNY, NBC Sports Philadelphia | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free); MLB.TV

Odds: NYM -203; PHI +183; O/U: 7.5

Storylines

Mets: All eyes will be on Lindor in his delayed Mets debut. Acquired from Cleveland via trade in January, Lindor inked a $341 million contract extension on Wednesday night (originally at the 11th hour before his Opening Day deadline). Lindor joins catcher James McCann in a reworked Mets lineup under second-year manager Luis Rojas. DeGrom, meanwhile, entered the season as the Cy Young Award favorite in the National League. He won the award in both 2018 and 2019 and notched a 2.38 ERA (183 ERA+) and 104 strikeouts in 68 innings during the shortened 2020 season.

Phillies: The Phillies swept the reigning NL East champion Braves over the weekend at Citizens Bank Park and carry a perfect 3-0 record into Monday's game. Only two other teams -- the Astros and Orioles -- have won every game they've played so far this season. Pitching was the main reason for the sweep of Atlanta as the Phillies allowed just three runs in three games against an Atlanta offense that was one of the best in baseball last season. And Philadelphia relievers tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Braves after the team had a historically bad bullpen in 2020. Moore, who pitched in Japan last season, will be making his Phillies debut. The 31-year-old lefty last pitched in MLB in 2019.