An NL East showdown has the New York Mets (27-27) hosting the Philadelphia Phillies (25-28) in the first contest of a three-game series on Tuesday evening. The Phillies are coming off an 11-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Meanwhile, New York has lost two games in a row. On Sunday, the Mets narrowly fell to the Colorado Rockies 11-10. Kodai Senga (4-3, 3.94 ERA) gets the start for the Mets. Meanwhile, Ranger Suarez (0-1, 9.82 ERA) is on the hill for Philadelphia.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is listed at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Mets vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 29-20 roll on all-top rated MLB picks (+319). Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Phillies vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Phillies money line: Mets -135, Phillies +115

Mets vs. Phillies run line: Mets -1.5 (+140)

Mets vs. Phillies over/under: 8.5 runs

PHI: Over is 4-1-1 in Phillies' last six games following a loss

NYM: Mets are 5-0 in their last five home games

Why you should back the Mets



First baseman Pete Alonso is a force in the middle of the lineup. Alonso has exceptional power and strength that helps him spray the ball around the field. The two-time All-Star ranks first in the MLB in home runs (20) and is third in RBI (46). In Sunday's contest against the Colorado Rockies, Alonso went 2-of-5 with a double and triple.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is an excellent contact hitter. McNeil has terrific patience at the dish with sound bat control. The two-time All-Star does a great job as a defender. McNeil is batting .292 along with two dingers and 16 RBI. On May 27 against the Colorado Rockies, he was 2-of-4 with two runs scored.

Why you should back the Phillies

Right fielder Nick Castellanos offers Philadelphia a very natural hitter with gap-producing power. Castellanos stays aggressive at the plate but knows how to pick his spots. The 2021 All-Star selection is batting .300 with five home runs and 28 RBI. He's recorded at least two hits in three of his last four games. On Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves, Castellanos was 2 for 4 with a double.

Shortstop Trea Turner is a rangy defender with a strong throwing arm. Turner has outstanding speed and an effective swing to consistently make contact. He owns a batting average of .243 with five dingers and 15 RBI. In the May 27 contest versus the Braves, Turner went 2-of-5 with a double and one RBI.

How to make Phillies vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting nine combined runs.

So who wins Mets vs. Phillies, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 29-20 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.