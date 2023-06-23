The Philadelphia Phillies (38-36) will host the New York Mets (34-40) as the National League East rivals start their three-game series on Friday evening. The Mets have been one of the worst teams in baseball throughout June as losers of four of their last five and 13 of their last 17 games. The Phillies, however, appeared to be turning their season around with a six-game winning streak before losing both games against Atlanta prior to hosting this weekend's series. Former Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker (7-3, 4.31 ERA) takes the mound for Philadelphia and Kodai Senga (6-4, 3.53 ERA) makes his first start against the Phillies for the Mets.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is listed at -120 in the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Mets vs. Phillies money line: Phillies -120, Mets +100

Mets vs. Phillies run line: Phillies -1.5 (+158)

Mets vs. Phillies over/under: 9.5 runs

NYM: Mets are 12-2 against the Phillies in their last 14 contests and have won the last four meetings

PHI: Phillies are 7-2 in Walker's last nine starts

Why you should back the Mets



Shortstop Francisco Lindor has been playing more like the player the Mets signed to a 10-year, $341 million contract before the 2022 MLB season. He has two home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored with an on-base percentage of .435 and an OPS of 1.235 over his last six games. Lindor has a career low in batting average (.217) and on-base percentage (.303) and second-lowest OPS (.740) over his nine-year career, but his recent production shows signs the four-time All-Star could be turning his season around.

Speaking of turnarounds, Daniel Vogelbach went from a strong candidate to being designated to assignment to one of the Mets' top hitters as of late. Manager Buck Showalter gave the eight-year veteran a mental break for a week and Vogelbach has performed like the player the Mets thought they were acquiring at last year's trade deadline. He hitting .412 with an OPS of 1.268 with two home runs and seven RBI over his five games back and the Mets are averaging seven runs per game over that span. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Phillies

Walker has been nearly untouchable over his last three starts for Philadelphia. The 11-year veteran has allowed one run over his last three starts, striking out 21 over 20 innings with a WHIP of 0.80 over that span. Walker, who had a 3.49 ERA last season with the Mets, has lowered his ERA to 4.31 on the season with his recent success as he's looking more like the pitcher the Phillies gave $23 million over three years this offseason.

Outfielder Kyle Schwarber is tied for the third-most home runs (seven) in baseball in June. He's been one of the best power hitters in baseball over the last few seasons, blasting 46 home runs last year and 32 long balls over 113 games in 2011. He has 20 home runs this season, including two over his last five games, and he has a career OPS of .874 against right-handed pitchers as the Mets will send the right-hander Senga to the hill on Friday. See which team to back here.

