The Philadelphia Phillies (39-36) will try to clinch a series victory when they face the New York Mets (34-41) on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia has won 14 of its last 18 games following Friday's 5-1 win, which began with a pair of first-inning runs. New York has lost five of its last six contests, continuing its free fall in the National League East standings. The Phillies are in third place and nine games behind Atlanta for first place, while New York is 14 games back of the Braves.

The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is listed at -130 in the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Phillies vs. Mets picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 35-26 roll on all-top rated MLB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Phillies vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Phillies money line: Mets -130, Phillies +110

Mets vs. Phillies run line: Mets -1.5 (+122)

Mets vs. Phillies over/under: 9 runs

NYM: Mets are 8-2 in their last 10 games against Philadelphia

PHI: Phillies are 14-4 in their last 18 games

Mets vs. Phillies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Mets



New York has been the better team to back when these teams have squared off over the last 10 games, winning eight of those contests. The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games at Citizens Bank Park and they are desperate to turn their season around. They have the right starting pitcher on the mound to accomplish that goal, as veteran Max Scherzer gets his turn in the rotation on Saturday.

Scherzer is 6-2 this season, despite getting off to a slow start. He has dominated Philadelphia throughout his career, going 17-5 with a 2.56 ERA in 30 starts, racking up more wins against the Phillies than any other team. Scherzer is coming off one of his best starts of the season, allowing one earned run while striking out eight batters in eight innings at Houston earlier this week. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Phillies

Scherzer's presence on the mound will not solve all of New York's problems, of which there are many. The Mets have dropped five of their last six games and have been one of the most disappointing offensive teams in the league this season. They only have one regular starter batting better than .265 and are 2-10 in their last 12 road games.

Philadelphia has been in much better form, winning 14 of its last 18 games to get back into the projected playoff hunt. Star Trea Turner has been inconsistent since signing a $300 million contract in the offseason, but he had a two-run single in Friday's win. Outfielder Nick Castellanos leads the Phillies with a .310 batting average, eight home runs and 43 RBI. See which team to back here.

How to make Phillies vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.5 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Phillies, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 35-26 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.