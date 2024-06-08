The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies wrap up their two-game 2024 MLB London Series matchup at London Stadium on Sunday. Philadelphia earned a 7-2 win on Saturday. The Mets (27-36), fourth in the National League East, entered the series on a three-game winning streak, before losing the opener. The Phillies (45-19), who have the best record in MLB, have won four in a row and seven of eight.

First pitch is set for 10:10 a.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -143 favorite on the money line (risk $143 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Phillies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 10.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Phillies:

Mets vs. Phillies money line: Philadelphia -143, New York +121

Mets vs. Phillies over/under: 10.5 runs

Mets vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+129)

NYM: Have hit the game total Over in 31 of their last 55 games (+6.65 units)

PHI: Returned +1013 on the money line this season



Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to send right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-1, 5.73 ERA) to the mound. Walker is coming off a solid start in his last outing. In last Sunday's 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, he received a no-decision after pitching five innings and allowing five hits, four earned runs and three walks, while striking out five. His best outing was an 8-3 win at Miami on May 11. In that game, Walker went six innings, allowing eight hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out five.

First baseman Bryce Harper has had a solid season. In 59 games, he is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, 15 homers, 45 RBI and 36 runs scored. He was 3-for-4 on Saturday with a double, homer and one RBI. He has hits in six of the past eight games, including a 2-for-3 performance with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in a 6-1 win over St. Louis on June 1. In 116 career games against the Mets, he is hitting .255 with 26 doubles, 26 homers, 78 RBI and 92 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Left-hander Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.17 ERA) will start for New York. In 12 starts this season, Quintana has pitched well at times and has allowed just three earned runs or fewer in nine outings. In a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 28, he pitched six innings, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and zero walks, while striking out three. In four career starts against the Mets, he is 2-2 with a 4.07 ERA. In 24.1 innings, he has allowed 24 hits, 11 earned runs and seven walks, while striking out 22.

Right fielder Starling Marte has been red hot of late, and entered the weekend series hitting .276 with seven doubles, two triples, six homers, 25 RBI and 32 runs scored in 56 games. Over the past seven games, Marte has multiple-hit performances four times, including a 3-for-5 effort with two runs scored in an 8-7 win at Washington on Monday. He was 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and a run scored in a 10-9 win over Arizona on May 31. He has feasted on Phillies pitching throughout his career. In 62 games against them, he is batting .372 with 23 doubles, one triple, seven homers, 34 RBI and 46 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

How to make Phillies vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.4 combined runs.



