Mets vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLDS Game 3 as New York takes lead with early home runs

Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason continues Tuesday as the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies resume their National League Division Series at Citi Field. The series is tied, 1-1, making Game 3 pivotal. The Mets are hosting their first home game of the playoffs and their first game at Citi Field since Sept. 22. First pitch was shortly after 5 p.m. ET, and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Mets will start left-hander Sean Manaea. During the regular season, he posted a 3.47 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 181 innings. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Aaron Nola. Nola amassed a 3.57 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 3.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 199 innings.

The Mets got on the board first as Pete Alonso hit his third home run of the playoffs, putting the Mets up 1-0 in the second inning. Jesse Winker made it 2-0 in the fourth inning, crushing another solo shot off Nola.

