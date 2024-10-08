Mets vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLDS Game 3 as New York takes lead with early home runs

Mets open it up
Starling Marte with a bases-loaded knock to expand the Mets' lead from two runs to four. Take a look:
Looked like the Phillies might escape without suffering more damage after Aaron Nola departed. Not so.
Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason continues Tuesday as the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies resume their National League Division Series at Citi Field. The series is tied, 1-1, making Game 3 pivotal. The Mets are hosting their first home game of the playoffs and their first game at Citi Field since Sept. 22. First pitch was shortly after 5 p.m. ET, and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
The Mets will start left-hander Sean Manaea. During the regular season, he posted a 3.47 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 181 innings. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Aaron Nola. Nola amassed a 3.57 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 3.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 199 innings.
The Mets got on the board first as Pete Alonso hit his third home run of the playoffs, putting the Mets up 1-0 in the second inning. Jesse Winker made it 2-0 in the fourth inning, crushing another solo shot off Nola.
Iglesias (RHB), Winker (LHB), Marte (RHB) coming up after Alonso walked to load the bases. Not too long ago this would have been a four-pitcher inning. Shoutout to the three-batter minimum.
Sosa recovers to get the force out at home. Initially had the ball ride up his palm.
The bases are full of Met with no outs. Nola's day is done.
That was a close call on the full count pitch.
A Mark Vientos single and a Brandon Nimmo walk put two on with no outs for Pete Alonso. I'm a bit surprised Nola is staying in to face him given the homer earlier in this game and his success against him throughout his career.
That rallied died quick. Bryce Harper struck out on three pitches (a rare awful at-bat for him), then Nick Castellanos lined into a double play at second base.
That had the potential to be a huge inning for the Phillies. Instead, the Mets get out of it quickly and without damage.
Manaea gives up a liner to Castellanos ... but it's right at a fielder and the Mets turn a double play.
Manaea gets Harper to swing and miss on three straight. All offspeed.
And now Turner walks. Two on with no outs.
Reed Garrett is warming.
Manaea walks Schwarber to start the sixth after getting ahead in the count 0-2. The Phillies have the 2-3-4 hitters coming up. This is the inning they have to break through to get into the tired Mets bullpen.
Nola has struck out four straight since Winker's homer. He's been burned by two solo homers, but otherwise has been quite good. It's 2-0 Mets through five.
It's 2-0 Mets in the fourth. This was long gone and Jesse Winker knew it:
That was Winker's second hit of the postseason but also the sixth time he's been on base. Also has two walks and two hit-by-pitches. The Mets picked him up on the cheap at the trade deadline, and while he wasn't great down the stretch, he was better than J.D. Martinez, who looks to have aged out as a useful hitter. Winker's come in handy in October.
Sean Manaea has been in control pretty much all game. Just two hits and two hit batters in four innings. Then again, Luis Severino was in complete control of Game 2 until suddenly he wasn't. Long way to go in this one.
That was a terrific throw by Tyrone Taylor. That's a great play by him more than a dumb baserunning mistake by Bohm.
Bohm thrown out at second trying to turn a single into a double. Two outs here in the fourth.
Mets put their leadoff hitter on in the third but they can't do any further damage. Still 1-0 through three.
Harper grounds out back to Manaea to end the inning. It's 1-0 Mets 2.5 innings into Game 3.
The Phillies have their first hit. Turner singles to left to put on with two outs for Harper here in the third.
Meanwhile, the Phillies don't yet have a hit or walk, but Sean Manaea has hit them twice.
Sosa taking one for the team to get on base to begin the third.
Nola gave up a single after the Alonso homer and then the Winker deep fly play happened with shaky defender Castellanos in right making the tough grab. Starling Marte just missed one, hitting it a bit too high. Tyrone Taylor crushed a foul ball down the line.
Yeah, it's an out. That's the correct call. Nice play by Castellanos. Not especially graceful, but he got the out.
Yeah, that's on the transfer. But who knows with replay.
Pete Alonso, who had the biggest home run of his career in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, starts the scoring here with another opposite-field shot.
In case you haven't heard -- and you'll hear it plenty more -- Alonso is a free agent after the season.
Alonso is very familiar with Phillies starter Aaron Nola. He came into the game having seen him 54 times, hitting .320/.370/.680 with three doubles and five homers.
The Mets grab a 1-0 lead in the second.
Credit the power of the pumpkin
Sean Manaea warms up using his crossfire in a manner I've never seen. In the bullpen with side-by-side mound setups, he uses the rubber on the left and throws to a catcher behind home plate on the right side.
Still 0-0 through 1 1/2 innings.
Only one hard-hit ball there (Lindor's flyout) along with two strikeouts.