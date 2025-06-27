Teams looking to turn around their recent fortunes meet when the New York Mets battle the Pittsburgh Pirates in a key National League matchup on Friday. Both teams are 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Mets (48-34), who have not won a series since June 10-12, are 19-22 on the road this season. The Pirates (32-50), who are fifth in the NL Central, are 20-21 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Mets have won seven of the last 10 meetings. New York is a -161 favorite on the money line (risk $161 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Mets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Mets vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mets vs. Pirates money line New York -161, Pittsburgh +134 at DraftKings Sportsbook Mets vs. Pirates over/under 8.5 runs Mets vs. Pirates run line New York -1.5 (+104)

Why the Mets can win

New York is expected to send lefthander David Peterson (5-3, 2.98 ERA) to the mound. In 15 starts this season, the former first-round draft pick of the Mets in 2017, has logged 90.2 innings, allowing 81 hits, 30 earned runs and 31 walks, while striking out 78. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 14 starts. In a 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals on June 11, he threw a complete game, pitching nine innings and allowing six hits, while striking out six.

Helping power the Mets offense is first baseman Pete Alonso. In 82 games this season, he is batting .292 with 23 doubles, one triple, 18 homers and 65 RBI. He was 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. He was 2-for-4 with one walk in an 11-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 21. He has fared well against the Pirates in the past with eight doubles, four homers and 15 RBI in 33 games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pirates can win

Righthander Mitch Keller (1-10, 4.02 ERA) is expected to get the start for Pittsburgh. Keller has had some hard luck this season as the Pittsburgh offense is averaging just 2.25 runs in his starts. In 16 starts this year, Keller has logged 94 innings, allowing 91 hits, 42 earned runs and 24 walks, while striking out 73. In his last outing, he took the loss in a 3-2 defeat to the Texas Rangers, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing three runs – two earned – with two walks and five strikeouts.

Second baseman Nick Gonzales has been red hot of late. He has hits in six of his last eight games, including four multi-hit performances. In a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, he was 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. In 21 games this season, he is hitting .301 with three doubles, two triples, three homers and 10 RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

