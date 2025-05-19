The New York Mets battle the Boston Red Sox in the first of a three-game interleague matchup on Monday night. The Mets lost two of three games to the New York Yankees this past weekend, while Boston lost two of three to Atlanta. The Mets (29-18), first in the National League East, are 12-13 on the road this year. The Red Sox (23-25), second in the American League East, are 12-11 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The Mets won all three meetings last year. New York is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Mets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any Mets vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mets vs. Red Sox money line: New York -130, Boston +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mets vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

Mets vs. Red Sox run line: New York -1.5 (+120)

NYM: The Mets have hit the game total under in 28 of their last 47 games (+9.15 units)

BOS: The Red Sox have hit the team total under in 23 of their last 38 games (+5.85 units)

Why the Mets can cover

New York is expected to send right-hander Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.02 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a solid effort, receiving a no-decision in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. In 5.2 innings, he allowed five hits, one unearned run and two walks, while striking out seven. In a 7-1 win at Arizona on May 7, he earned the victory, pitching six innings, while allowing just two hits and five walks, while striking out four.

Helping power the Mets' offense is first baseman Pete Alonso. In 47 games this year, he is batting .301 with 16 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 37 RBI. In Saturday's 3-2 win over the Yankees, he was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In 14 career games against Boston, he is hitting .278 with two doubles, one triple, four homers and six RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Red Sox can cover

Right-hander Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.90 ERA) will get the start for Boston. In five starts, he has allowed 32 hits, 12 earned runs and four walks with 23 strikeouts in 27.2 innings. In a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on May 9, he received a no-decision, pitching six innings, allowing five hits and no runs with six strikeouts. In a 10-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on April 18, he earned the victory, pitching six innings, allowing three hits, two runs – one earned – with six strikeouts.

Third baseman Alex Bregman leads the Boston offense. In 47 games, he is hitting .303 with 16 doubles, 11 homers and 34 RBI. In a 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, he was 3-for-4 with a homer and an RBI. He has hit the Mets well throughout his career. In 12 games against them, he is batting .345 with a double, two homers and nine RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10 combined runs.

