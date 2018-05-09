Mets vs. Reds odds: Advanced model on 7-3 run locks in May 9 MLB picks, predictions

The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets wrap up their three-game series Wednesday with a matinee at Great American Ball Park (12:35 p.m. ET) in Cincinnati. The matchup pits Cincy's Sal Romano against Zack Wheeler of New York. The Mets are -110 sportsbook favorites (bet $110 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at 9.5.

The model knows the Mets stormed to an 11-1 start but are now trying to stem a massive free-fall. Before visiting Cincinnati, they had lost six straight while getting blanked three times and also allowing seven or more runs three times.

Despite their recent struggles, the Mets entered Tuesday just one game behind Atlanta in the National League East.

Wheeler (2-2, 5.79 ERA) will be looking to bounce back from his worst outing of the season. He allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits with three walks and two homers in an 8-7 loss to Colorado. The right-hander had yielded fewer than five runs in his previous four outings.

Romano (2-3, 4.21 ERA) has been a bright spot of late for the Reds. The right-hander has allowed four earned runs in 16 innings spanning his past three starts, picking up two wins in the process. He held Miami to one run on three hits in his previous performance.

