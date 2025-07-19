The second half of the season is fully underway, as the New York Mets (55-43) host the Cincinnati Reds (51-47) in an NL showdown on Saturday. The Reds opened up the series with an 8-4 win over New York. This is Cincinnati's third straight win, as the Mets have dropped two consecutive games. Nick Martinez (7-9, 4.78 ERA) starts for the Reds. Clay Holmes (8-4, 3.31 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -181 favorite (risk $181 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Mets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is a +148 underdog (risk $100 to win $148). The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Here are the model's three best bets for Reds vs. Mets on Saturday:

Juan Soto 2+ hits + runs + RBIs (-150)

Elly De La Cruz Over 0.5 hits (-230)

Clay Holmes Under 5.5 strikeouts (-160)

Soto is tied for 10th in the majors in home runs (24) with 57 RBI and a .262 batting average. In four of his last seven games, the 26-year-old has been able to record a hit, score a run, and drive in an RBI. On July 12 against the Royals, Soto was 1-of-4 with a two-run homer. The model projects him to finish with 0.9 hits, score 0.7 runs and drive in 0.6 RBIs in Saturday's game against Cincinnati.

De La Cruz rolls into this game leading the team in batting average (.283), home runs (18), RBI (64), and hits (106). The two-time All-Star has cleared that number in eight of his last 10 games, as the model predicts he'll have 1.1 hits in this affair. He went 1-of-4 with a base hit in his last game.

Holmes will take the hill with a team-high eight wins. The 32-year-old also owns a 3.31 ERA with 83 strikeouts. His strikeout line is listed at 5.5, but he's gone under this mark in 13 of his last 15 games. In his previous start, Holmes had two strikeouts in five innings of work. SportsLine model projects him to toss 4.7 K's on Saturday.