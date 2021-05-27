The New York Mets will look to continue their home success when they take on the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. It will be the first of two seven-inning contests after Wednesday's game was washed away by rain. The Mets (22-20), who lead the National League East Division, are 12-5 on their home field this season. The Rockies (19-30), fourth in the NL West, have struggled away from Coors Field, going a paltry 3-18 on the road this season. Dominic Smith joins a long list of Mets that are sidelined after suffering a bruised knee on Tuesday.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York, is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Mets lead the all-time series 109-101, including a 67-39 edge in games played in New York. New York is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Rockies vs. Mets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is five.



Here are the MLB lines and trends for Rockies vs. Mets:

Rockies vs. Mets money line: Colorado +115, New York -125

Rockies vs. Mets run line: New York -1.5 (+180)

Rockies vs. Mets over-under: 5 runs

COL: The Under is 4-0 in the Rockies' last four games vs. a team with a winning record

NYM: The Mets are 4-0 in their last four home games against a right-handed starter

Why you should back the Mets



New York will send right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.73 ERA) to the mound. In his last outing against the Miami Marlins, he went six innings, allowing two runs, while striking out eight in a no-decision. He started the season off strong, winning three of his first four outings, including an eight-inning effort at Colorado when he held the Rockies to just one earned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out five. In three career starts against the Rockies, he is 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA with two walks and 14 strikeouts.

On offense, infielder Jonathan Villar has had a solid series, going 3-for-7 with a double and a walk in the first two games. He was 2-for-3 with a double and stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rockies. Since May 11, Villar has hits in 10 of the past 13 games. Villar has hit Colorado pitching well throughout his career. In 22 career games against the Rockies, he is batting .321 with nine doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs. He has a .513 slugging percentage and has stolen six bases.

Why you should back the Rockies

Right-hander German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA) will get the start for Colorado. Since giving up eight runs in two-thirds of an inning on May 4, Marquez has been solid, going 2-1 with an ERA of 2.37 in his three starts since. Against Arizona on Friday, he did not allow a run, while scattering four hits in seven innings of work. He walked three and struck out eight. In four career games against the Mets, all starts, Marquez is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA. He has walked seven, while striking out 23.

Second baseman Ryan McMahon has been swinging a consistent bat this season and is hitting .258 with 13 homers and 31 RBIs with 33 runs scored. He is 2-for-7 in the series with both hits being home runs. He has hits in four of his last five games. In 12 career games against New York, McMahon has just five hits, but three of those have been home runs.

How to make Rockies vs. Mets picks



