The New York Mets (11-6) will try to avoid losing just their second series of the season when they face the Minnesota Twins (6-12) on Wednesday afternoon. New York notched a 5-1 win over Minnesota in Monday's opener, but the Twins bounced back with a 6-3 win on Tuesday. Minnesota has an opportunity to win consecutive games for the first time in two weeks. The Twins are in fourth place in the American League Central, while the Mets are in first place in the National League East.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -117 favorite on the money line (risk $117 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Mets odds from DraftKings, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Mets money line: Minnesota -125, New York +105

Twins vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Twins vs. Mets run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+166)

MIN: The Twins have gone Under in seven of their last eight games

NYM: The Mets have gone Under in eight of their last 10 games

Why the Twins can cover

Right-handed pitcher David Festa is getting another start for Minnesota after being called up from Triple-A St. Paul last week. Festa allowed one unearned run across 4.2 innings with four strikeouts against Detroit on Friday, earning another opportunity in this game. Minnesota has won two of its last three games, including Tuesday's victory over New York.

Ryan Jeffers and Harrison Bader had three hits apiece in that game, while Byron Buxton added two singles and two runs. The Twins finished with a season-high 13 hits, generating some much-needed momentum heading into the series finale. First baseman Ty France leads the team with 17 hits and a .288 batting average in 59 at-bats. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mets can cover

New York is coming off a loss on Tuesday, but it has still won nine of its last 12 games. The Mets have not lost a series since their opening series, when they lost two out of three against Houston. They are sitting atop the NL East standings and have allowed the second-fewest runs in the majors.

First baseman Pete Alonso hit a home run on Tuesday, giving him five homers and a .356 batting average this season. Right fielder Juan Soto also left the yard in the second game of the series, giving him back-to-back games with a homer. The Mets have significantly more firepower in their lineup, and they are facing an inexperienced starter in this game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

