The New York Yankees will host the New York Mets in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. The Subway Series has lived up to the hype through the first two games. The Yankees won 6-2 on Friday behind another productive showing from superstar Aaron Judge, who finished with two hits and two runs scored. The Mets bounced back with a 3-2 victory on Saturday behind a strong defensive outing.

According to the latest MLB odds, the Yankees are -164 money line favorites (risk $164 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs scored is 9. The latest Yankees vs. Mets player props list Judge at +196 to hit a home run and +175 to record 2+ hits. With so many MLB props available for Mets vs. Yankees at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB player props picks.

Here are the top Yankees vs. Mets props:

Pete Alonso Over 0.5 total bases (-190)

Cody Bellinger Over 0.5 total bases (-220)

Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBI (+110)

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model is up 29.6 units over the last 40 days in its MLB home run props. Now, the model has simulated Mets vs. Yankees and revealed its projections for some of the game's biggest stars. These three picks can be parlayed for +366 odds and would win more than $360 on a $100 bet on BetMGM.

Pete Alonso, Mets, Over 0.5 total bases (-190)

Alonso was productive in the Mets' 3-2 victory over the Yankees on Saturday, recording two hits and one RBI in four plate appearances. The four-time All-Star has recorded at least one hit in six of his last eight games. He enters Sunday's matchup ranked 15th in the majors with 52 hits this season. The over/under for Sunday is 9, but the model is projecting 9.6 runs on average, and it rates Alonso over 0.5 total bases as a five-star pick. BetMGM is offering the best odds at -190.

Cody Bellinger, Yankees, Over 0.5 total bases (-220)

Bellinger has been red-hot at the plate in recent weeks, and he'll enter this matchup full of confidence. Bellinger has recorded at least one hit in each of his last 12 games. During the month of May, Bellinger has racked up 17 hits, 10 runs scored, six RBI, five walks, and three home runs. The Mets are set to start David Peterson on Sunday, who's given up 36 hits over his last six starts.

BetMGM is offering the best odds at -220.

Aaron Judge, Yankees, Over 0.5 RBI (+110)

Judge has led the league in RBI in two of the last three seasons, and he's been a constant producer at the plate for the Yankees this season. He currently leads the American League in home runs (15) and RBI (41) to go along with a .402 batting average. He's failed to record an RBI in three of his last four games, but he's knocked in a run in 21 of the 45 games he's appeared in this season. He's also had nine multi-RBI games, a big reason why the model sees value at plus-money odds.

