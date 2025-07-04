The 2025 Subway Series continues this weekend when the New York Mets host the crosstown rival New York Yankees for three games at Citi Field. It is potentially a World Series preview, though neither team has looked the part of a World Series contender the last 3-4 weeks. Long way to go between here and October though.

"It doesn't matter what's in the past but what's ahead of us," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday. "... Now we have to get ready for another good team coming to town. The Subway Series, obviously. It's gonna be electric, and we'll be ready to go."

Despite their recent slumps, both the Mets and Yankees are still among the 10 best teams in baseball, though they have both fallen into second place in their divisions. Both teams go into this weekend badly needing a series win. Here are the details for this weekend's edition of the Subway Series in Queens. All games can be streamed on fubo (try for free).

The Mets have six starting pitchers on the injured list (Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, Sean Manaea, Tylor Megill, Christian Scott, Kodai Senga) and are pushing the limits of the pitching depth, hence Hagenman and Waddell getting starts (or bulk assignments) this weekend. Tuesday's rainout and Wednesday's doubleheader didn't help matters for the Mets. Dire times on the mound in Queens.

Here now are four things to know heading into this weekend's three-game Mets vs. Yankees series at Citi Field, with a prediction thrown in, because why not?

1. The Yankees won their first meeting

These two teams played three games at Yankee Stadium as part of Rivalry Weekend from May 16-18. That marked Juan Soto's return to the Bronx and he was greeted with whatever the opposite of a warm reception is. The Yankees won that series. Here are the final scores:

Fri., May 16: Yankees 6, Mets 2 (box score)

Yankees 6, Mets 2 (box score) Sat., May 17: Mets 3, Yankees 2 (box score)

Mets 3, Yankees 2 (box score) Sun., May 18: Yankees 8, Mets 2 (box score)

Despite that series loss in May, the Mets have won 13 of the last 21 Subway Series games batting back to 2021, including eight of the last 10 Subway Series games at Citi Field. The last time the Yankees won a game in Queens, Max Scherzer started for the Mets, and current San Diego Padres ace Michael King got the save. That was June 13, 2023. Feels like a lifetime ago.

2. Soto has picked it up

When the Mets and Yankees met in May, it was peak "what's wrong with Juan Soto???" hysteria. Soto signed a record 15-year, $765 million contract over the winter and started the season slowly. Slowly relative to his usual standards, that is. Soto went 1 for 10 against his former team to lower his batting line to .246/.379/.443. A career year for most players. A cause for panic with Soto.

Over the last five weeks or so though, Soto has looked like himself, perhaps even better than ever. The NL's Player of the Month for June has been arguably the league's best hitter for the last five weeks:



Soto MLB rank Batting average .320 25th On-base percentage .473 1st Slugging percentage .680 3rd OPS 1.153 1st

That has raised Soto's season batting line up to a much more Soto-like .260/.396/.500. He's also hit 20 home runs and stolen 10 bases. The slow start was just a slow start. Not a reason to worry. New player on a new team, and sometimes it takes guys to settle in. Baseball players are human too, even when look not human at the plate like Soto has lately.

Also, Aaron Judge has snapped out of the slump he had last month. Judge went 2 for 24 with 15 strikeouts in seven games from June 12-18. In 14 games since, Judge is hitting .348/.531/.761 with five home runs and more walks (17) than strikeouts (14). Soto's hot and Judge is hot. Two of the best hitters in the world are at the top of their game going into the Subway Series.

3. Both teams have had a tough few weeks

It won't exactly be a clash of the titans this weekend. Both the Mets and Yankees are in the middle of what they hope is the low point of their season. The Mets are 5-14 in their last 19 games while being outscored 117-61. The Yankees, meanwhile, are 6-14 in their last 20 games. That includes getting swept in four games by the Blue Jays in Toronto earlier this week. That dropped the Yankees out of first place for the first time since April 13. Putting aside all the pomp and circumstance of the Subway Series, these are two teams that desperately need a series win this weekend.

4. Who's hot, who's not?

Baseball is a game of hot and cold streaks. Consistency is a myth. A .300 hitter doesn't get three hits every 10 at-bats, or even hit .300 every single month. He hits .300 one month, .250 the next, .350 the month after that, etc. Naturally, some Mets and Yankees players go into this weekend swinging the bat better than others.

Here are three players from the visiting Yankees who have been great the last two weeks (other than Judge):



PA AVG/OBP/SLG HR RBI Jasson Domínguez 46 .419/.435/.535 0 4 Trent Grisham 44 .270/.386/.486 2 3 Ben Rice 43 .257/.395/.543 2 4

Grisham and Rice were huge parts of New York's April success. They both hit the skids a bit in May, but are back to being reliable contributors around Judge at the top of the lineup. Domínguez's is doing everything except hit for power right now. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been great since coming back from the injured list and Cody Bellinger has been consistently above average since May.

On the other end of the spectrum, Paul Goldschmidt's storybook start is over (.152/.243/.242 the last two weeks), and stalwart catcher Austin Wells hasn't hit much as he deals with a circulation issue in his left hand (.185/.241/.259 the last two weeks). Now here are three Mets swinging a hot bat the last 14 days (other than Soto):



PA AVG/OBP/SLG HR RBI Pete Alonso 54 .265/.333/.388 1 4 Jeff McNeil 39 .257/.308/.400 1 4 Brandon Nimmo 53 .320/.358/.600 4 9

Alonso and McNeil, with OPSes around .700, being the Mets' two hottest hitters other than Nimmo and Soto the last two weeks tells you what they're going through right now. The great Francisco Lindor is in a slump (.222/.246/.444 the last two weeks) and Mark Vientos hasn't provided any impact since returning from the injured list (.105/.105/.105). It's been a grind offensively for the Mets.

Prediction

Let's close with a prediction. I'll say the Mets win two of three despite the on-paper pitching disadvantage. They'll eke out close wins Friday and Saturday, pushing the Yankees' losing streak to six games, before the Yankees salvage the series behind Fried on Sunday. Judge was intentionally walked five times in four games by the Blue Jays this week. I think the Mets will give him the four fingers at least three times this weekend.