The New York Mets won their ninth game in a row on Saturday, defeating the Cincinnati Reds by a 4-0 final (box score). The Mets, who entered the day tied with the Atlanta Braves for the third and final National League wild-card spot, will now enter Sunday's series finale with sole possession of that position after the Braves lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Mets didn't record their first hit against Reds starter Jakob Junis until the fifth inning. It wasn't until the sixth inning that New York's offense broke through against Cincinnati's bullpen. Outfielder Harrison Bader struck first with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Pete Alonso and J.D. Martinez subsequently drove in three more runs (on a single and a two-run double) to improve the Mets' lead to 4-0.

Lefty Jose Quintana delivered 6 2/3 shutout innings, striking out six batters and allowing five hits and two walks. Three New York relievers combined to throw the final 2 1/3 frames, surrendering a single hit while punching out four batters and walking none. Mets closer Edwin Díaz worked the ninth, albeit without earning a save.

The Mets, now 78-64 on the year, remain undefeated in September. After a 49-46 first half, they've reeled off a 29-18 stretch since the All-Star Game. The Mets have, in the process, positioned themselves in the playoff picture.

Saturday did include some bad news for the Mets, as they learned that second baseman Jeff McNeil would likely miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured wrist on Friday night when he was hit by a pitch. The Mets have not ruled out the possibility that McNeil could return at some point in the playoffs, should they make it.