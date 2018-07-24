Mets' Yoenis Cespedes could choose season-ending heel surgery, report says

The hits just keep on coming when we discuss Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. Only we aren't talking about the good kind of hits. It's the hits to his chances of a healthy and productive remaining career with the Mets.

Cespedes, 32, returned to the Mets' lineup Friday with a bang, going 2 for 4 with a home run. He had been out since May 13 due to a hip injury. That glorious moment of return would be fleeting, though. Cespedes didn't play the following two games and now the Mets have placed him on the disabled list due to his heel problems.

For those unaware, over the weekend Cespedes revealed that he has calcification in both of his heels and that is likely the cause of so many issues in his legs the last two seasons (hamstring and quad injuries held Cespedes to 81 games last season).

Not only that, but he'll need surgery to fix the issue. Said surgery would shelve him for eight to 10 months.

With the Mets out of contention, one might wonder why Cespedes wouldn't just have the surgery ASAP so he's ready to go for next season. Sure enough, there's this report from Mets beat writer Mike Puma:

Mets are preparing to announce Cespedes will be placed on the DL. As of this morning he was leaning toward season ending surgery. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 24, 2018

If Cespedes' season is over, he'll finish with a .262/.325/.496 slash. In 38 games (157 plate appearances), he had six doubles, nine homers and 29 RBI.

In his time with the Mets (308 games), he's hitting .282/.346/.543 (138 OPS+) with 74 homers and 201 RBI. He was integral to the 2015 NL East title and run to the World Series. He then helped them to the NL Wild Card game in 2016 and finished eighth in NL MVP voting.

That following offseason, Cespedes signed a four-year, $110 million deal to stay put in late January. Since then, he's been productive when on the field, but the problem has been health. If surgery does fix the issue, Cespedes is capable in the next two years to play like one of the best sluggers in baseball.

Until then, the Mets' battles with players being unable to stay on the field will continue to be a storyline.