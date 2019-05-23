Mets' Yoenis Cespedes out for 2019 season after undergoing ankle surgery
The 33-year-old hurt his ankle in a fall at his ranch
NEW YORK -- On Thursday, New York Mets announced outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will miss the rest of the 2019 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
The surgery comes three days after Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced that Cespedes recently suffered multiple fractures in his right ankle after a bad fall at his ranch in Florida. Cespedes has not played this season and was rehabbing from his multiple heel surgeries this offseason when he broke his ankle.
Cespedes, 33, has only played in 119 games for the Mets over the last two-plus seasons -- 81 games in 2017 and just 38 last year. Cespedes is due to make $29 million in 2020 before becoming a free agent in 2021.
