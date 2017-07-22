Mets' Yoenis Cespedes says he wants to finish his career in Oakland

Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is playing his second full season in Queens and is in the first year of a four-year, $110 million contract. With the Mets' struggling and Cespedes' putting up somewhat disappointing numbers, the outfielder may be thinking about the future. Here's what he told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle ...

In a rare interview conducted entirely in English, Céspedes told The Chronicle on Friday that he'd love to wrap things up where he started. "I wish that happens," Céspedes said, adding of former A's and current Mets teammate Jerry Blevins, "I told Blevins, 'I don't know how many years I'm going to play, but I'm going to play the last year of my career with Oakland.' I don't know if that's possible or not, but that's my goal."

Slusser's story has more, including who Cespedes says is his favorite manager. Also, before any Mets fans get outraged, here's some necessary context from the story's author ...

To Mets fans a little irked about Cespedes story; he was clear he meant in many years, at end of career, he wants to play 1 year w/ A's. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 21, 2017

The A's originally signed Cespedes as an international free agent out of Cuba prior to the 2012 season, and he spent more than 2 1/2 seasons in an Oakland uniform. It follows that there'd be a sense of nostalgia there. Obviously, Cespedes knows he's under contract with the Mets through 2020, and he has twice chosen to sign with the Mets. He's 31 now, so perhaps an A's reunion comes to pass immediately after his current deal with the Mets is up. Or perhaps it never happens. Either way, read Slusser's piece and it certainly seems that Cespedes is pining for his Oakland days.

Developing, it would seem.