Mets' Yoenis Cespedes suffers broken ankle in an accident on his ranch in Florida
Cespedes had already been sidelined after undergoing surgery on his heels
The Mets announced on Monday that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes suffered multiple fractures to his right ankle in an accident at his ranch in Florida. He's presently being evaluated in New York City, and the Mets aren't yet certain what the injuries mean for his outlook in 2019 and beyond.
Cespedes had yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on both heels.
Cespedes, 33, hasn't played since July of last year. If he misses the entire 2019 season -- hardly an unreasonable assumption at this point -- then he'll have played a total of 119 games across three years.
Cespedes when healthy has been a highly-productive hitter -- career OPS+ of 126 with 163 home runs in 826 games -- but health has so often eluded him. He's under contract with the Mets through the 2020 season. He's owed the balance of a $29 million contract for 2019 and another $29 million next year.
