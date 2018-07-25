Mets' Yoenis Cespedes to undergo season-ending heel surgery; will miss 8-to-10 months

The hits just keep on coming when we discuss Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. Only we aren't talking about the good kind of hits. It's the hits to his chances of a healthy and productive remaining career with the Mets.

Cespedes, 32, returned to the Mets' lineup on Friday with a bang, going 2 for 4 with a home run. He had been out since May 13 due to a hip injury. That glorious moment of return would be fleeting, though. Cespedes didn't play the following two games and was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday due to his heel problems.

For those unaware, over the weekend Cespedes revealed that he has calcification in both of his heels and that is likely the cause of so many issues in his legs the last two seasons (hamstring and quad injuries held Cespedes to 81 games last season).

Not only that, but he'll now undergo surgery to fix the issue. Said surgery will shelve him for eight to 10 months.

Cespedes will actually undergo two surgeries. He'll undergo one, then partially recover, then undergo the second.



Cespedes' recovery will be a minimum of 8-10 months. It could be longer. It won't be shorter. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 25, 2018

With Cespedes' season over, he finishes with a .262/.325/.496 slash. In 38 games (157 plate appearances), he had six doubles, nine homers and 29 RBI.

In his time with the Mets (308 games), he's hitting .282/.346/.543 (138 OPS+) with 74 homers and 201 RBI. He was integral to the 2015 NL East title and run to the World Series. He then helped them to the NL Wild Card game in 2016 and finished eighth in NL MVP voting.

Cespedes is owed $58.5M for 2019-20. #Mets — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 25, 2018

That following offseason, Cespedes signed a four-year, $110 million deal to stay put in late January. Since then, he's been productive when on the field, but the problem has been health. If surgery does fix the issue, Cespedes is capable in the next two years to play like one of the best sluggers in baseball.

Until then, the Mets' battles with players being unable to stay on the field will continue to be a storyline.