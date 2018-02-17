Miami-Dade reportedly suing Jeffrey Loria, Derek Jeter over profit-sharing 'fuzzy math'

Last year, Jeffrey Loria sold the Miami Marlins to the Bruce Sherman-Derek Jeter group for roughly $1.2 billion. Not long after that, Loria reportedly decided not to share any of that $1.2 billion with Miami-Dade County.

That's significant because the county put up $500 million of public money toward Marlins Park and as part of a 2009 agreement was entitled to a 5 percent cut of the team's sale profits should Loria sell the club within 10 years. Well, Loria did indeed sell the club within 10 years of that 2009 agreement, but he reportedly evaded those obligations by showing a paper loss on the sale once you account for expenses, taxes, transaction costs, and so on. That's utterly laughable, given that Loria paid just $158 million for the team back in 2002, but he's going with it.

Well, the county isn't going to accept that without a legal fight. Here's the scoop from Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald:

Miami-Dade is taking Jeffrey Loria and Derek Jeter to court over the former Marlins owner's claim that the county is owed nothing from a profit-sharing deal tied to his $1.2 billion sale of the baseball franchise.

As always, the lesson is that cities and counties should never pay for sports facilities, but this lesson remains roundly ignored by those same cities and counties. Now Miami-Dade County must lean on the legal process in order to recoup a small part of what's increasingly -- and not surprisingly -- looking like a terrible investment.