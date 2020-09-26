Coming into Friday night's action, 11 of the 16 spots in Major League Baseball's expanded postseason had already been claimed. The Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds each locked up a spot on Friday, leaving just three slots up for grabs.

The Marlins secured their first trip to the postseason since 2003, and the third in franchise history, by sewing up a second-place finish in the National League East. The Marlins earned that distinction by defeating the New York Yankees and having the Philadelphia Phillies lose to the Tampa Bay Rays. That combination gave the Marlins a two-game lead with two left to play. There are no tiebreaker games this year, meaning everything comes down to math. The Marlins won the season series against the Phillies (by a 7-3 margin), so the Phillies had to win the spot outright, something that is no longer mathematically possible.

The New York Mets, who had their game against the Washington Nationals postponed on Friday because of rain, entered the day three games back. The Mets would've needed to win out and have the Marlins lose out to claim the spot as their own. (The Mets won the season series by a 6-4 margin.)

As manager Don Mattingly noted after the Marlins' victory, their clincher came on the anniversary of Jose Fernandez's death in 2016. Fernandez, of course, was a brilliant young pitcher and a key part of Miami's culture prior to his death in a boating accident.

The Marlins are projected to have the second-worst run differential (-39) by a playoff team since 1998, topping only the 2005 San Diego Padres. Still, the Marlins have a reasonable excuse, seeing as how they had to turn over a large chunk of their roster following an early-season COVID-19 outbreak. The Marlins owe much of their success to third baseman Brian Anderson, shortstop Miguel Rojas, and right-handed starters Sixto Sanchez and Pablo Lopez.

Elsewhere, the Reds defeated the Minnesota Twins to earn their first playoff berth since 2013. It's to be determined whether the Reds are seeded as a second-place finisher or as a pure wild card. The St. Louis Cardinals split their games against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, leaving the Brewers two games back with a pair to play. The Reds owned the tiebreaker over the Brewers, however, as well as over the Phillies and the San Francisco Giants.

MLB's postseason is slated to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.