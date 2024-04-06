A nightmare start to the 2024 season continues for the Miami Marlins. Saturday afternoon the Marlins were shut down by the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium (STL 3, MIA 1) to fall to 0-9 on the season. They are baseball's first 0-9 team since both the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins did it in 2016.

Left-hander Trevor Rogers pitched respectably Saturday and held St. Louis to three runs (two earned) over five innings. The offense mustered only one run on eight hits and a walk against Steven Matz and four Cardinals relievers, however. Reigning National League batting champion Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 with a double on Saturday to raise his batting line to .194/.310/.250.

Entering Saturday, the 1-6 Chicago White Sox were the only other team with fewer than two wins. Only seven of the other 29 teams have fewer than three wins. Here are the last five teams to start the season 0-9:

Team Losing streak Season record 2016 Atlanta Braves 0-9 68-93 2016 Minnesota Twins 0-9 59-103 2004 Detroit Tigers 0-9 32-119 2002 Detroit Tigers 0-11 55-106 1997 Chicago Cubs 0-14 68-94

Saturday was Miami's fifth loss by three or fewer runs, so most of its games have been competitive. That said, the Marlins have a 5.64 ERA and an .589 OPS as a team, both of which rank among the very worst in baseball. Their minus-32 run differential is the worst in baseball. The Colorado Rockies, at minus-31, are the only other team with a run differential worse than minus-26.

To be fair, the Marlins have been hit very hard by injuries, especially on the pitching side. Sandy Alcantara had Tommy John surgery in October, wiping out his 2024 season. Edward Cabrera (shoulder impingement), Braxton Garrett (shoulder impingement), and Eury Pérez (Tommy John surgery) all got hurt in spring training. That is 80% of a really good rotation right there.

With that said, Miami's 84-78 record a year ago was propped up by a league best 33-14 record in one-run games. That is the sort of thing that just doesn't happen in back-to-back years. The Marlins went 84-78 with Alcantara making 28 starts and Jorge Soler hitting 36 home runs. Neither is around this season. A step back was to be expected, though starting 0-9 is extreme.

It is no surprise then that there are already rumblings the Marlins could soon sell given their poor start. Despite the poor record, they do have several desirable players, including Arraez, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Luzardo, and Tanner Scott. New president of baseball operations Peter Bendix figures to be very active on the trade market in the coming weeks.

The Marlins will look to avoid becoming the first team since the 2002 Tigers to start a season 0-10 on Sunday. Righty Max Meyer will face veteran Kyle Gibson in the series finale against the Cardinals.