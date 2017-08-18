Miami Marlins sale: David Samson will reportedly not be retained as president

Leading up to the Miami Marlins' in-progress sale to a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman, there were murmurs that Jeffrey Loria would try to preserve the job of team president David Samson, who is Loria's former stepson. That doesn't appear to have happened.

According to ESPN's Dan Le Batard, Jeter and Sherman intend to give Samson his walking papers if and when the sale is finalized:

Samson joined the Marlins in 2002, having previously served under Loria with the Montreal Expos. He has since made headlines for various reasons, be it for criticizing Ichiro Suzuki's contract, openly plotting for Giancarlo Stanton to opt out of his contract, or a half-dozen other things. (Lest we even reference the Marlins' ballpark fiasco.)

In a vacuum, you can understand why Jeter and Sherman would want to install their own people in important positions. Outside of that vacuum, you can understand even better why they want to move on from Samson -- and quickly.